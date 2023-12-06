The word | The Oxford English Word of the Year is “rizz”

The winning word in the Oxford Word of the Year competition received 32,000 votes. The term winner is used especially in social media.

of Oxford the university’s publishing house and the world’s second oldest publisher Oxford University Press (OUP) has named the term “rizz” as the word of the year, says, among other things BBC.

Popular with generation Z, “rizz” is English slang and means a person’s charm or attractiveness, the ability to attract a romantic partner.

The word can also be used as a verb in the expression “rizz up” which means to entice or talk to a person, says CNN.

The word is derived from the word charisma, charisma, and is currently used especially in social media such as TikTok.

According to the BBC tube player I guess Cenat is widely recognized as having established the use of the word.

of OUP compiled by experts for 2023 of the eight words on the list and expression they saw reflecting the past year.

These words were released to the public for a voting contest.

“Rizz” received 32,000 votes, beating terms such as “Swiftie” (passionate Taylor Swift fan), “situationship” (informal romantic or sexual relationship) and “prompt” (instructions given to an artificial intelligence program).

In 2022, Oxford’s word of the year was “goblin mode”, a colloquial expression for unapologetically lazy, self-indulgent and greedy behavior and a rejection of social norms.

According to the OUP, the remaining words can eventually be added to dictionaries after their longevity, frequency and scope of use have been assessed.