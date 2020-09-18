Employees of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department detained people who robbed the People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Edgar Zapashny. It turned out that he was not the only victim at the hands of a criminal group. There are more than 30 episodes in the case. Fraudsters created profiles-lookalikes of the victim’s acquaintances, and with their help they asked for a loan.

“I have always been a careful person, but the guys have prepared,” Zapashny said. – This is a group of people who do a lot of work before: they carefully study the life of both the person to whom they will introduce themselves and the person to whom they will address. In the morning I announced a live broadcast with subscribers. 5 minutes before, when I’m already sitting under the cameras, he writes to me Alexey Oleinik, a person who communicates with me almost every day either on social networks or in instant messengers. “

Alexey Oleinik is a Russian mixed martial arts fighter. The person who introduced himself said that he was writing from the second number, but the profile photo was exactly the same as in the old one. He stated that he was in the United States – so Zapashny was not surprised to change his SIM card. “Oleinik” asked to urgently transfer money to help his sister. Communicated using the usual greetings and copying Alexei’s manners. Zapashny asked to wait for the end of the live broadcast. “Oleinik” showed up immediately after its completion. He reminded of the urgency of the request. Edgar transferred 50 thousand. And then he thought.

“I threw money on the card and continued working. When it had already cooled down, half an hour passed. I think: what did I not write to Lesha on the main one? I am writing to Oleinik, asking: “Did you ask me for money?” He says, “No.” Then the word “sucker” flew over me, – recalls Zapashny. – I turn to this phone, and he begins to communicate with me. For more than an hour, a person does not leave the air. But he answers me in a different, thug, language: “Well, you must understand, things are complicated, I’ll return it somehow, so and so, I’m a priest.” I think: why are you so confident in yourself? You’re online, you can work with. Calling the police. I say: the person is in touch. ” When Zapashny arrived at the office, the fraudster had already ceased to be online.

The operatives have established that this case is not the only one. The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that within six months the department for the Shchukino district of Moscow received several similar statements. “In chats, they entered into communication with users and found out the contacts of famous people from the world of sports and show business. Then, in the messenger, they created duplicate profiles, disguising themselves as people from the inner circle of potential victims. On their behalf, the accomplices turned to media personalities with a request to transfer funds from 50 to 550 thousand rubles to an account or electronic wallet. At the same time, they promised to repay the debt in the near future “- said Irina Volk, official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department established the whereabouts of the suspects and detained three men in St. Petersburg and Vladikavkaz.

“There are reasons to believe that the defendants may be involved in the commission of more than 30 such illegal acts. The preliminary damage exceeds four and a half million rubles, – added Volk. “During searches in rented apartments and private households, bank cards, mobile phones and other items of evidential value for criminal cases were seized.”

“There could have been many more people in this business. These creatures rehearsed on me more, – says Zapashny. “Because if they were able to dissolve me, then it is many times easier for them to dissolve more gullible citizens whose financial situation is much worse.”