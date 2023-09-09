No, it doesn’t exist, don’t look for it. At most we could suppose that it is seven in Galician or Portuguese, or sed in Italian or a French city in the Mediterranean with a cemetery on the sea where Georges Brassens managed, after much asking, to be buried. But in Spanish it is not a word.

Strange that it is not: a language cannot afford to disdain such simple and precise sounds. The combinatorics of phonemes is not infinite, and leaving aside one that only uses three very used letters, easy to understand but difficult to confuse, seems like a waste. But well, it would seem that at some point our most literate ancestors decided to feel extremely proud and, with a bombastic gesture of their right hand, they said stupidly, let’s send the sad set to do pirouettes.

So the word seven It’s not a word. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t mean anything. Sete is, in these times of supposed freedom and generic permissiveness, the mark of modesty.

For centuries men could not love each other. Those who did it out of sensual or sexual attraction had to hide it, under penalty of being imprisoned or burned or, at the very least, condemned to contempt and ridicule. And those who loved each other without sexuality—relatives, friends, colleagues—feared that this love would make them less of a man and tried to hide it. There are those who suppose that one of the great reasons for the alcoholism of certain European tribes is precisely that: to offer men a moment of tolerated incontinence so that they can offer each other the affection that they generally cannot.

In any case, men couldn’t say a regular I love you to each other: it was risky, it was anathema, it pushed them to the edge of the cliff. So they didn’t say it: they took care of themselves. Now, when the sentence would not be so brutal, something remains of those centuries of precautions and modesty: seven.

Surely you have heard it as much as I have: a man who wants to tell another that he has affection for him, a lot of affection—that he loves him—and that, so that no one gets confused, he tells him “he loves you.” Men, if they do not have a sexualized relationship, love each other impersonally. That is to say: there is a will—the verb expresses itself—but there is no subject who assumes it, there is no man who loves another man but rather an action without an actor, a man who is willed by an abstract entity.

The same thing happens – less – with adjacent emotions such as I miss you or I admire you: any statement that includes an excess of person is filed away with the impersonal – and a washed-out phrase comes out, which almost says what it would like to say but without getting involved in the act of saying it. A phrase that informs as road signs inform: an emotional communication that tries to hide emotions—because it fears showing too many.

Although sete is, after all, the oral translation of the two taps. The two taps are a resource that so many cultures—all of ours—use to make the sete. The two taps should be given on the upper part of the back, the hand open, devoid of force but firm, at the moment of the masculine kiss or hug, and they mean make no mistake, don’t believe it, we are very men. The two taps are the other refuge of the threatened male, of old fears in the midst of overwhelming change. And sete is its verbal form: “se” is a tap, “te” is the other. Se-te.

(Often, just in case, the statement comes with another functional reduction: “a lot”. There are words like this: they are more when they are less. And this is the clearest case: “I love you very much” is so much less than “I love you Even “you are loved very much” dilutes a little more than “you are loved.” There is something in the absolute that the adverb avoids: the terror of infinity, of the bottomless abyss, of that hubbub that we could call love.)

So nothing, let’s keep the forms. Sete a lot, man —and the two taps. Men, it must be said, are so lazy.