How many people, right now, right here, are touching sand? How many of you have spent some time in recent days watching the sand slip through your fingers, life through your fingers? How many have been caught up in this or that deity when they see that, despite cleaning and care, their bed or their nooks and crannies are full of pimples? The sand, which is usually gloriously absent, invades our lives.

Many of us spend the year without touching it; for so many, touching it is touching the sky with their hands. Attempts have been made to define summer in many ways: I think it is, above all, the time of the year when the sand prevails.

Although the word sand has, since its Roman origin, two meanings: that mineral but malleable material, without the hardness that we usually attribute to the mineral, on the one hand. And, on the other, the space where its creators staged their bloody shows.

Mineral sand is the most extreme proof of the power of nature, which some now insist on denying. Those grains of nothing before were boulders, stones, rocks, which the incessant force of the waters and the wind wore away until they turned into dust.

Mineral sand has become, in recent decades, the symbol of a radically modern activity: going to the beach. Until the end of the 19th century, no one thought of such a thing. The coasts were those confusing places that neither land nor water, dangerous due to their floods and their insecurity: in fact, for millennia, cities were not built on the sea, just in case the flies and other pirates. But now, on the other hand, touching sand is a great moment of freedom: finally that place where nobody is going to tell me what to do, where my time —even if it is brief— is mine, where my only obligation will be to scratch my figs and take care of myself. the children and buy food and complain about the prices and organize walks and clean the sand without covering the shower and, above all, the most difficult and risky thing, having a great time. The sand, which was always a hostile medium, has become one of the most desired: that’s how we are.

And, on the other hand, there is the arena as the place of Show. The arena as a scene of a fight: the political arena, the media arena, blood and sand. The arena is a complex noun that includes everything that surrounds the arena: the idols, the stands, flags and fans, the outrageous fans, the hats in the wind. And, above all, that circle or oval that is indeed made of sand.

The sand earned that place because it was chupandina: it effortlessly sucked the blood that animals and people spilled on it. So when our Roman grandparents decided that their great public spectacle would be death —of slaves, of other beasts, of delinquents, of different ones— nothing better occurred to them than to fill those tracks with this drying powder that would swallow that blood with the necessary speed to be able to irrigate it with a new blood.

In those days it was clear what the show was. People went to the arena to see how people and animals died and, when there was none, they crowded together to enjoy some execution. Now all this seems archaic, primitive – although the great Show Spanish national law continues to include the certain death of some animals and the possible death of a man dressed in colors.

But perhaps the archaic thing, now, is real killing —although we still like to see killing. We live in times of fiction, of invented images. The news and the police series – and the thriller that are read in the sand— with their constant deaths they are a decisive percentage of audiovisual consumption. We are still a sand public, only shameful: we look at killing but as a lie. And there is another difference, perhaps more significant: those ancient, true deaths were the way to restore and reinforce an order: the bad died, those who owed according to some justice or some god. On the other hand, our fictitious deaths are pure disorder: anyone dies, those who don’t deserve it die—and when they deserve it least, it excites us the most.

In summary: now we see, in the various arenas, many more deaths than before, only that they are false and do not teach us. But there is something in that show that attracts like very few: perhaps the awareness that we will never see what really matters to us. Or even the will to convince yourself that, after all, it’s not that difficult either.