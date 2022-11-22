According to a study by the company Nordpass, dedicated to cybersecurity, the word samsung It is one of the most used passwords. While a reason for this was not shared, this password has shown a steady rise in recent years.

Source: Samsung

Every year, Nordpass does a study to see the most used passwords in different parts of the world. The word Samsung began to appear in the count from the year 2020. At that time it was in position 198, but in 2022 it already rose to number 78.

The evaluation was given taking into account 30 different countries. Curiously, South Korea is not included among them, where the renowned electronics manufacturer is located.. Still it seems that the brand is leaving an impression on its users.

We recommend you: Samsung Galaxy Buds will have a case allusive to Pokémon

Perhaps the most likely explanation is that people simply want easy keys to remember. So they use the brand of their cell phone or computer, in this case Samsung, to establish them. Although the answer will remain a mystery.

What other keys besides Samsung are the most used?

While the word Samsung is on an accelerated ascent, it’s still not the most used password in the world. That honor still belongs to the word ‘password’, followed by the infamous ‘12345’ sequence. Also the ‘qwerty’ letter combination ranks quite high.

Source: Nordpass

The study says that while these keys are easy to remember, they can be quite dangerous. Ybecause cybercriminals do not have any trouble guessing them to take confidential information. So the next time you create a better password, play it safe and not so much comfortable.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about technology and other topics.