There are words whose plural is combined with their singular. The host is one thing, some hosts are quite another. The wife and the wives, the character and the characters, the mass and the masses. So it is not strange that politicians—as in “the politicians”—are so different from politicians.

Long ago a Greek philosopher said that man was a zoon politikon, a political animal: a being made to live in the polis or city and share its management, its government, with others. The idea did not last long: the Romans stopped applying it and changed it to the total power of one, the emperorCaesar or Tsar, the king.

And that’s how it was for us for centuries: there were no politicians or, at least, in our societies no one called them that. He was governed by a small group of conspirators who had obtained that place thanks to the undoubted merit of having been born there and who dedicated their time to a double game: allying to preserve the power of the group, fighting to decide who had more power within the group. Those “nobles” were the only ones who had the possibility of certain decisions until politics and politicians returned: the American insurrection, the French one and other uprisings, so political, created a world in which being political, doing politics, was the only way. way of exercising state power—except when he was kidnapped by a disgraced general.

For two centuries now, in one way or another, it is “politicians” who lead our nations. Politicians are a by-product – now repudiated – of one of the best achievements of humanity – now repudiated -: the conviction that we can and must intervene in public affairs and that for that we have, supposedly, the possibility of choosing who governs it. .

It cost us a lot—a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of blood—to achieve it, but it no longer seems like an achievement to us. Now the political participation of the majority consists of voting for someone without much investigation and then feeling disappointed because that man did what anyone could know he would do and then devoting themselves to hating him as if he were the classic Martian who had just gotten out of his convertible drone. Societies, in general, do not take responsibility for what they do: there are few examples more crude, more brutal than their relationship with the politicians they exalt. As if it were raining on them, as if they were conquerors on their wooden horses.

Because the important thing is to be able to blame. We are the good ones, they are the evil ones. In more Christian times, the priests of the famous Devil said the same thing: everything was good, but the Bad One used to put his tail in and ruin it. The big difference is that these Bad Ones wouldn’t be there if we didn’t choose them. Its only reason is us—by presence or absence, action or omission.

So politicians, our representatives, became a hateful and hated race—a “caste.” Politics is so discredited that it has become a broomstick of mediocre people: almost no awake young person thinks, when they think about their life, that they want to be a politician, because to be one is to be one of those dark beings that manipulate us from living rooms and armchairs. An exercise that is left for the most perverse or those who do not see themselves capable of thriving with anything else: a consolation prize for the disconsolate.

So we think of them—why would it be—as people who use the pretext of the common good to achieve their own good, to satisfy their appetites for fame or money, to find the best way to deceive us. The discredit serves them: thanks to it they distanced us from politics, they kept it for themselves. It is a cruel resource, very effective, so close to suicide: they convinced us that politics is what politicians do—tedious, twisted, a little stinking.

And it is so much more. Politics is, to begin with, the only known way to improve our lives, our relationships, our way of being in the world. But, for that, we have to believe that it is not those brawls and quarrels, hubbubs and shenanigans that they make in their offices and restaurants. That politics should be about meeting and organizing to achieve things, from good healthcare to the possibility of governing each other or increasing the frequency of the train, from fair and useful justice to the creation of a park or the end of great privileges. Remembering that politics is much more than what politicians do, recovering it is the only hope of saving ourselves.

Or to start, at least, to try.