By themselves, words mean nothing. Some of the most heard this year are “border”, “polarization” or “humiliation”. In reality, they are categories of thought that become important because they affect us personally by projecting political or social aspects. Trump demonstrated, for example, that “a higher wall” was more than just a physical wall. It is a zero-sum and bunkerization political plan, the imposition of a “we” through scapegoats that threaten our well-being, our identities, our values. This wall that Trump wants to erect in the United States is being built by Putin against the West, which is a geographical reality, but above all an idea. This is where the public censorship of the Russian authorities of a party where the attendees were almost naked fits in. Across the planet, autocracies promote traditional values ​​such as family and religion and praise authority and homophobia. The curious thing is that this war between autocracies and democracies will happen in 2024 within the oldest democracy in the world. The Democrat Biden against the autocrat Trump, the reflection of our times. But is the word “polarization” adequate to explain what is happening?

I confess that I like that concept less and less. Presenting political reality as the result of a fossilization of blocks with electoral universes enclosed in bubbles is to talk about what happens as the result of a natural catastrophe, evading our responsibility in it. It has to do with our representatives thinking that, to win elections, it is more effective to crystallize antagonisms, and also with the fact that from columnism we have become fond of tearing up Goya's paintings, deepening the gap between the world we inhabit and responsibility. that we have to build it from public discourse. This tearing apart, with calls for insubordination or the denunciation of moral bankruptcy, or the infallible resort to humiliation represents more the reflection of our privilege than of that reality that we have the moral obligation to observe trying to dissolve negative motivations. Also to be open to the underlying currents that, from marginality, manage to reach the heart of society.

They appear as syncopated rhythms, and are the new realignments advancing to the disordered sound of action-reaction. That's why this year was also the year of Jenni Hermoso and the unmasking of some “sacred monster” a la Depardieu, as Isabel Coixet says. In Meloni's Italy, the emancipatory consciousness of women projected into There is still tomorrow, film that triumphs by calling for rebellion, which is necessary, against the patriarchy, and where the sexist crime of the 22-year-old girl, Giulia Cecchettin, resonates, which shocked the country. And let's look again at the United States because, while Trump overcomes judicial obstacles, each vote on abortion after the suppression of this right by the Supreme Court confirms the intensity of the mobilization of women and young people against the reaction. Of course there is reason for hope.

