The Argentine National Team is waiting for the duel, which will be played in La Bombonera, against Uruguay on Date 5 of the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada where the Albiceleste team leads the standings with the celestial one being his closest pursuer.
One of the peculiarities of this call was the call of the full-backs Pablo Maffeo and Francisco Ortegal (one right while the other left) in what is a clear sign that the coach is looking for variants for the future while Scaloni ended up calling to the base that had been playing in the previous games. Furthermore, it is not bad to clarify that Argentina will face Brazil next Tuesday.
In the press conference prior to the duel against Marcelo Bielsa’s team, with whom the Argentine national team coach has a close bond, he highlighted the situation of the two new full-backs called up by saying: “We have been following Maffeo for a long time. We know him and we believe this is the opportunity for him to train with us. The same with Ortega”. Regarding the duel against the celestial team, which comes from a historic victory against Brazil, he argued: “It’s going to be a difficult game. We know how Bielsa’s teams approach games and Uruguay’s football culture. We will try to block their strengths in this game.” This is a clear reference to how difficult the match that will be played at the Boca stadium will be.
In the last few hours there was talk that this match will be Ángel di María’s last with the National Team shirt, so the coach calmed the waters and downplayed some of the importance of this situation by saying: “There is still a lot left for the Copa América. There is no point in being nostalgic, let’s now enjoy the players we have.” While he was also consulted about the eighth Ballon d’Or that Lionel Messi won very recently and said: “I don’t really understand those who discuss Messi’s Ballon d’Or. I imagine it is because they want to generate a debate but I no longer believe there is one. The important thing is that he won one more and we all believe that it is fair.” This is a statement that demonstrates what Lionel Messi represents for the coach and, obviously, for the entire group of national team players.
He was also consulted about the absence of Alejandro Garnacho, a Manchester United player who was in the last three calls, and Scaloni was very clear in saying that it was a football issue taking into account what happened in the last games in which he added few. minutes but also clarified that “it is on the radar, it will continue to be and that it has a huge future.”
