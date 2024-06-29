There is a word that advances quickly, with bare face and chest, at a redoubled pace towards the fame of the commonplace. He New York Magazine declared it, a year ago, its word of the year. The word became fashionable because it says something that we didn’t know how to say, or didn’t know we knew how to say. A year ago I didn’t know it; in these months I have heard and read it several times. The word nepobaby It seems to respond to a recent reality and speaks, in reality, of one of the oldest.

Because now they call nepobabies to all those famous daddy’s – or mom’s – children who take advantage of their childishness to make careers where mom – or dad – made theirs. The word began to be used very recently in Hollywood, there was more to come; The idea is immemorial.

There must have been times long ago when being the son of someone did not define life: everyone lived their own life as best they could. But then men and women came out of the caves and invented groups with female or male leaders. It is likely that at first they chose them for their cunning, their strength, their skills, that is: to serve them. Then the leaders became men and ambitious, foolish, and used their power to pass it on to someone close to them: a son, a brother, a stepson. Then others followed their example: whoever had a cow or a knife also wanted to leave it to their descendants. Thus, almost without realizing it, they invented inheritance.

Inheritance is one of the bases of the system: the idea that when someone achieves something they can and should bequeath it to their offspring. Inheritance is the skeleton of property and is, increasingly, the source of greed and disputes. (Which is why, among other things, the ever-cautious Church of Rome prohibited its agents from engendering.) Inheritance is one of those concepts so established that they seem logical or even natural. And it has nothing to do with nature but it is not discussed; It can be discussed, if anything, what percentage of those assets the person who receives them will give to the State as payment for the irrefutable merit of being a child.

It is clear: the nepobabies They are those children of stars from various screens who achieve, by being the son of, the place that their parents, who were not, had to earn for their merits. The difference is that they inherit something more ethereal than other heirs: a place in the set, in the microphone, in power, in the public’s attention. Material inheritance is accepted; the immaterial, that of the nepobabies, it is discussed, and the word sounds disdainful, almost insulting. It seems normal to us that assets are bequeathed but not careers: as if assets are owned and can be deposited in banks, and on the other hand, talents and appearances are squandered and cannot be transmitted. But we live in a world where wealth is more and more concentrated, accumulated in the hands of a few, and the nepobaby is the version show business from this inflated balloon where the children of the rich are very rich: now the children of the famous are famous.

And the word nepobaby It is obviously an Anglicism, although it comes from Latin via nepotism -that comes from neposnephew, and from the 1900s, when there was no pope who did not have a “nephew” to ordain as a bishop or give a monastery to.

A well-constructed Anglicism, with the grace of combining cultured Latin and everyday English, which is already becoming popular. Except perhaps in some countries, where there is a nepo par excellence, Your Excellency. There is no nepobaby further nepobaby than a little prince who, as her father’s daughter, follows his path and becomes queen. It is curious: many citizens who praise this route denigrate it when the baby He is not the son of a king of a kingdom but of a king of the screen. Perhaps they are not pleased that the use and abuse of blood, aristocratic by definition, is being democratized.

The idea, again, seems new but it is an old-fashioned thing. We live in a country that is governed by the nepowhich has always been governed by it – except for a brief period: where the system is nepoFar be it from us, of course, to try to criticize or reproach him: the Lord God, in his infinite knowledge, will know why he did it and even why he does not undo it. The Lord God, we know, knows almost everything and, just in case, he never tells us.

And long live the nepobaby!

