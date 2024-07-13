Meat is meat is meat, meat is meat: the word meat sounds so concrete, so precise, and yet in a few decades it will probably mean something else. We know: words say different things as things are different. A villain was any resident of a town or village and now he is the bad guy in the movie; a stream was turbulent waters and now it is electricity; a mouse disgusted us and now we touch it all the time. The same will soon happen to the word meat: it will stop being a piece of animal and become one of human intelligence.

We are made of flesh and we eat flesh, and until now, any morsel of meat was the product of the sacrifice of a beast, weak flesh. It seems difficult to think otherwise, and yet it is time to start: soon death will no longer be the condition for eating a good roast.

Willem van Eelen, a young Dutchman, did not know what would become of his life when the Japanese army imprisoned him for five years in a prisoner of war camp in Indonesia. There, hunger and more hunger, he had the idea; after peace he studied medicine and spent decades looking for how to do it until, around 1990, advances in cloning techniques – and so-called “tissue engineering” – surrendered to his fantasies: stem cells from various bugs, fed with the right proteins in a suitable environment, could reproduce infinitely and create real animal meat without an animal.

In 2013, Van Eelen indulged himself: his disciples presented the first cultured meat burger in London. It weighed a quarter of a pound and cost a quarter of a million pounds – paid for by Sergei Brin, the owner of Google – but tasters said it tasted like real meat. All that was left was to find ways to make it cheaply: in the United States, Europe, Korea, Israel, there are laboratories that are already achieving this and say that it will soon be sold in supermarkets. Meanwhile, they are all arguing over its name.

Never has a single thing had so many. The word meat is in everyone, and then comes another: humanistic meat, laboratory meat, healthy meat, non-animal meat, artificial meat, meat in vitrosynthetic meat. Four or five years ago it seemed that “clean meat” would win the race, but now the scientists and businessmen involved prefer to talk about “cultured meat”. Perhaps they don’t think our grandchildren will call it just meat.

The new meat is meat – from cows, chickens, sheep – and they say it tastes like cows, chickens, sheep. So far it has only been legalised in Singapore, but in other countries it is not long away – except in Italy, where the far-right government banned it months ago. When it is authorised by the corresponding agencies and begins to be sold, it will be the beginning of a revolution comparable only to the invention of agriculture. Then men discovered how to make nature obey them; now we discover that we will no longer need nature. And the effects are incalculable: all that land used to raise cattle will be free for farming or even to oxygenate the planet. The greenhouse effect will subside and, above all, that 70% of agriculture used to fatten cows and pigs can be used for humans and put an end to hunger once and for all.

The race is on: the laboratories that are taking part in it are usually Start-ups They get investors who enter into more or less delirious projects to lose a million or gain thousands. That is the risk: that a great technical advance does not benefit the multitudes who need it but a board of shareholders. Now, while everything remains to be seen, the States and their international organizations would have the opportunity to change the model: to decide that they will be the ones to develop the new food so that it is not the property of a few but the heritage of all; so that it does not serve a corporation but humanity. It would be a great opportunity – a unique opportunity – to put an end to those mechanisms that prevent hundreds of millions of people from eating enough. These seem like big words; perhaps it is also a great project. The invention, at last, of the famous raw meat.