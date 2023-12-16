Words are like societies: we like to think they will always be what they are, and yet they change all the time. Nothing better to transform a word than a couple of centuries of use. Some change because what they named no longer exists, others because it has become very different, some out of modesty or propriety. The word loveI suspect, changed out of shame.

Its origin is surprising: it all started more than 1,000 years ago with the word lovefrom vulgar Latin amma, which meant “nurse” – milkmaid – or “owner of her home” – housewife; From that feminine the masculine was derived. In other words, a word that sounds so macho to us, so full of testosterone, really comes from the lap of a woman with a child.

But the transition was swift and, as usual, very lacking in memory. Quickly the master became master and lord, even of the mistress. Created at a time when relationships between people were based on submission without disguises, the word began to designate those who subjugated. I am your master and you obey me, yes my master, the master has said that, yes my master, be careful with the master, yes my master. Master became the least kind and bitterest, most ominous word in the language: saying master was the way of declaring oneself under the power of another, in times when that power was even more powerful. The feudal master could make you work, beat you, throw you out, take you to war, rape your family; The slave master could do all that and also sell you or kill you or whatever he wanted. And, without the right to do so, the masters continued to be so as long as there were people who, in mansions or fields or farmhouses, submitted to their orders. Hence, for centuries, that unabashed slogan: “Neither god nor master.”

Now, however, the word master sounds archaic, stale. No one or almost no one would say that they have a master, no one or almost no one would say that they are someone's master, so they reformulated it: now the only ones who have them are pets, the legion of domestic quadrupeds. The dog hears the voice of his master and runs towards him, the cat hears that of his master and runs away from her, bugs have masters and mistresses. If one were to think badly one might think that the derivation of the word says a lot: that those who previously accepted a master are, for the dictionary, the equivalent of these cats and dogs, that there were times when so many people were seen as animals of their own. masters

And petism is advancing: almost half of Iberian homes have a critter, they remain masters. In our urbanized countries, animals that live with people have changed their function like most of the economy: if a century ago the important thing was the primary sector, production—animals were work force and food—now what is imposes is the tertiary, the services – and the little animals are dedicated to the entertainment of their masters.

So the word love has become affectionate, almost sweet. Although contemporary Spanish also regards it as a kind of insult or joke, a mocking form. In fact, the person who gave it the most circulation was a quite istPep Guardiola, when he called his colleague Mourinho “the fucking master” to say that he believed himself to be much more than what he was.

That is to say: the masters no longer exercise – in principle – over people; They are those who have couch animals or those who believe they are what they are not and cannot be. Perhaps that is exactly what produces the primary confusion, the resounding crossing of the word master. What language could it occur to that the word that most clearly defined the power of one person over another is, at the same time, the first of the present tense of the verb to love, the verb to love made subject, that expression that these festivals and soap operas devalued and that life puts back in its place from time to time? Either we are very crazy or we don't care at all or there is something in our culture that works strangely. What is certain is that words, when they are put, say what they want—and they make us say it.

I love, let's say, or I, love. Or will it be I love and I, love, still?

