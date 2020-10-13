There are people who only accept the literal meaning of “literally” and who cannot bear to say things like: “I’m literally dead tired” or “with this traffic jam we are literally going to arrive next week”.

In these examples, “literally” does not mean, as the dictionary points, “according to the letter of the text, or to the exact and proper sense, and not broad or figurative, of the words used in it.” In fact, it is almost the opposite: it is used to add emphasis to a phrase whose meaning is figurative .

The debate on this word, which is not new, has returned after a very shared tweet against this use (and its abuse by the media), which has provoked hundreds of responses.

However, the RAE has been answering questions in this regard on Twitter for some time and the institution considers that it is not wrong to use the term “with weighting value, to emphasize or highlight that a fact or quality is how it is expressed.” He says it in response to doubts about expressions such as “I was literally dying of laughter” or “the athlete was literally flying over the track.”

That is, the use of “literally” (and “literal”) for emphasis is literally correct.

But, in turn, that this use is correct does not mean that it is always recommended. Judith González Ferrán, a linguist from Fundéu, explains that the emphatic meaning of “literally” is often not adequate and can lead to confusion. Especially when it is not about “a conscious creative use, but a tagline that is added without thinking and laziness”. If we read, for example, that “a stadium literally explodes” during a concert we can doubt at first whether it is an accident or a success.

The recent extension of this expression can come “from the oral language, when we stop less to think about what we say,” says the linguist. Saying “literally” to emphasize literal things (“I went skiing for the first time, fell down and literally broke my legs”) may have contributed to us using it to emphasize non-literal phrases (“I went skiing for the first time, I fell and literally killed myself ”). In many cases, remember, there may be better alternatives.

The influence of English

González Ferrán’s opinion is similar to that given by the cognitive scientist and linguist Steven Pinker in Sense of style: Although the figurative use of “literally” is common hyperbole and is often understood in context, it can upset readers by giving the impression that we have not stopped to think about what we wanted to write.

Pinker wrote about this word because in English this use of literally, to the point that the Merriam-Webster dictionary changed the meaning of the word to add the figurative sense in 2013. In fact, González Ferrán, from Fundéu, does not rule out that Anglo-Saxon culture, once again, has influenced the fashion of “literally” in Spanish.

The editors of the English dictionary explained that they only collected a use that has a written history from 1769. And they cited some examples, such as “literally burned with wit”, written in 1847 by William Makepeace Thackeray (author of The vanity fair). That is, “the figurative use of literally It may be annoying, but it is nothing new ”.

In Spanish and using corpus of the Historical Dictionary of the RAE It is also easy to find figurative uses of “literally” (although evidently creative). For example, Juan Goytisolo wrote in Identity signs (1966): “He felt rocked and lulled, penetrated and possessed, literally enveloped in the persuasive voice of the Doctor.” And Emilia Pardo Bazán, in The pazos of Ulloa (1886): “Don Eugenio, the abbot of Naya, literally burst out laughing.”

Words that mean two contradictory things There are a few words that mean one thing and the other, the so-called autoantonyms. For example, “sanction”: “authorize or approve any act, use or custom”, and also, “Apply a sanction or punishment to someone or something.” That is, they can give you a penalty for not respecting a sanction. In some cases, these are words that have lost their original meaning. For example, “enervar” means “weaken, remove forces”, but today and since the 19th century it is used more often as the opposite: “Make nervous.” Judith González Ferrán, from Fundéu, points out that in the case of “literally”, which is sometimes used to emphasize metaphorical phrases, we would be at the moment of change in the meaning of the word, which is the most risky to cause confusion. He uses the example of “significantly” in phrases such as “the company’s profits increased significantly.” As Fundéu has documented, older people tend to interpret that the benefits have grown a lot. But for the youngest this “significantly” usually means “little”. The language changes, regardless of whether or not we like those changes. And sometimes it does it sensibly.

