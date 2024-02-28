The word “latin”which today left aside its etymological root to define the people who speak a language that comes from Latin, has a special meaning in the United States. Its origin even today is a matter of debate, although many Historians agree that a Colombian citizen began using it.

As the years go by, it is normal for the language to undergo transformations and words that previously had one meaning mutate into another, or even new words are created while others fall into disuse. The case of the word “Latino” is particulargiven that In the beginning, this was defined as people who spoke a language that came from Latin.but today its meaning is different.

While various historians place its origin in the time of Napoleon III, who had the objective of designating Latin America as the part of the continent that was not under the influence of the United Statesthere is a theory that The first to start using it was the Colombian citizen José María Torres Caicedowriter, diplomat and intellectual who lived in Europe.

The United States government considers a specific group of Americans as Latinos.

A report published by the National University of Colombia goes back to a writing published by Torres Caicedo in 1875 in which he already used the expression and explained its origin. “There is Anglo-Saxon, Danish, Dutch, etc. America; there is Spanish, French, Portuguese; and this group, does itwhat scientific name to apply but Latin? Of course it is that Americans-Spanish, we do not have to be Latin because of what is Indian but because of what is Spanish“he commented then.

According to information collected from an investigation of Telemundothe The word “Latin” became popular between 1861 and 1867., when France invaded Mexico, due to the management of Napoleon's minister, Michel Chevalier, and its reason was to oppose Latin America to Anglo-Saxon America. At that time, The word referred to Americans who spoke Spanish, Portuguese and even French..

Who is Latino for the United States?

A little closer to the present, The US census included the term “Latino” for the first time in 2000.also differentiating between ethnicity (Hispanic or non-Hispanic) and race (Asian, white, black, and others).

Today, The US entity asks citizens if they consider themselves Hispanic and, if you do, They automatically enter the Latino group, unless the person specifies that they were born in a non-Hispanic country, including Morocco, Portugal and Brazil. For this reason, for the census, Brazilians and Portuguese are not Latinos.