There are few statements more blunt. Nobody says, well, who knows if I know or I don’t know if I know or maybe I know or who knows; one knows or one doesn’t know, one thinks one knows or one doesn’t know. And yet, do you know what knowledge is? I don’t.

Yes, one knows basic facts: that one lives on Calle del Perro, that one’s father was called Jacinto and that he didn’t hit him much, that a certain Columbus landed in –somewhere in– America on October 12th long ago, that one’s salary in hand is 1,645, that the president of the government is called Pedro Sánchez and is he a dictator? An opportunist? A lucky man? A great politician? That’s when one stops knowing: some may know one thing; others, another. So, do we only know what many would agree to say they know? Not either: there are millions of people who know that immigrants rape our women and there are millions of people who know that they don’t. And both know it: they have heard it from trustworthy people, they have read it, some have even seen or heard figures, which are always very serious: they know. And what they know can be very far from “reality.” So what is knowing? Being convinced of something, beyond its truth?

You can know those things that, by definition, cannot be confirmed: God exists. You can know those things that no longer matter to you: the Nile is the longest river on the planet and Marité had the best tits in school. You can know those things that others want you not to know: the communists ate children. You can know those things that have been told to you by someone who knows what very few know: no, don’t tell anyone but those in charge. Box They have orgies with sheep merinas. You can know those things that appear in that newspaper that always tells the truth: they robbed us, they are robbing us, they will continue to rob us. You can know those things that everyone knows but no one says: brothers don’t usually love each other. You can know those things that everyone knows: you shouldn’t get into the water right after eating. And so on: there are so many ways of knowing that it is very difficult to know what it is to know.

It is very difficult to know what it is to know, and yet everything we know is the basis of most of our decisions. Soon there will be important elections for the world, where some 150 million people will vote; of those 150, there are some 60 million who know that an all-powerful God created the Universe and men less than 10,000 years ago. It is very easy to know that it was not like that: it is enough to take the trouble to want to know. But many will not do so because they already know and will vote with that conviction and with the certainty that one of the candidates is a communist and wants to keep their houses, among many other things. They will vote: they will exercise their right to transform what they know into the handing over of power to some masters. They do so because they know and they know that they know.

We have a problem. Because, in addition, there are those of us who know that a good part of humanity does not know, poor thing. But, in structural terms, nothing differentiates us from those who know that the world is 10,000 years old: we know, they know. We all know, nobody knows. And yet there is evidence, tons of evidence that the Earth did not begin 10,000 years ago. And tons of evidence, unfortunately, that we are passably idiots.

In 1784, when almost all Europeans knew – knew, without a shadow of a doubt – that God had created the Earth for kings to rule as they pleased, a certain Kant took up that famous phrase: “Sapere aude!” – dare to know. And he continued: “Have the courage to use your own reason! Laziness and cowardice are the reason why so many human beings feel comfortable with their submission…”

Perhaps the problem 250 years ago was that many people believed they did not know and accepted the word of those who supposedly did. Now it may be the other way around: there are many people who believe they know and that those who contradict them are only trying to deceive them. That is what all those media and networks and complicities that tell us that we know what we know are for. Perhaps today Kant should cry out “Dubitare aude!” and convince us, at last, that in principle we know nothing and that knowing is not a state but a journey and that each step must be a risk and that we must take them with our eyes wide open. As that famous English poet, quoted ad nauseam, said: “To know or not to know, that is the question.” And, even then, you never know.