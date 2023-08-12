Perhaps they were more serious or took themselves more seriously: they did not say that they were going to do it “periodically” but every day. That’s why English, French, Italians don’t say journalism but journalism, journalism, journalism. In Spanish it would be diísmo: that which is done every day.

But it was journalism. There are words that move away from themselves until they end up meaning something so different. The word journalismor it comes, of course, from the newspaper: something that happens at regular intervals. What happened, in this case, was that some people published at such intervals some printed sheets that told what they thought mattered. What mattered changed with the times: from the movement of the ships to the movements of the politicians to the moviolas of the stars, the road is long and capricious. But what mattered in the name was regularity, and those sheets were called newspapers and those who made them, journalists, and the fact of making them, journalism.

So that’s what we still call ourselves when that periodicity no longer exists. The word journalism It is a remnant of those times when the newspapers came out in the morning and the news at soup time.

Now the information arrives at any time, when it wants. Some would call it continuitybut it sounds like something else. And, in fact, one of his most notorious vices is acceleration: many media outlets believe that the merit lies in counting quickly what they could tell well, and they run and run and crash. He prisism —with the permission of this noble house— replaces journalism with such frequency that true journalism, so many times, consists in denying what certain media have reported before knowing it.

They’re details. Meanwhile, all journalists will agree that journalism is in crisis. It’s hard to deny: it always is —although each moment has its ways. Now they talk about everything fake news: I come from a country where the best-selling magazine headlined “We keep winning” on May 27, 1982, two weeks before those winning Argentines surrendered to the English in the Malvinas. And I lived in a country where the richest and most prestigious media confirmed in 2003 that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction” and therefore had to be invaded—even though those weapons did not exist. And I live in a country where, in 2004, the mainstream media claimed that ETA and Txapote were to blame for a major attack committed by such different people. The fake newsthen, they are neither news neither new.

The crisis, if anything, of these days is a product of those technical changes that make those who listen or read also speak or write, and that anyone can spread stories and that most are illegible and a few are good, and those few have the possibility of circulating much better than before. It is the fall of the great hegemonic media, those who defined what existed and what did not —and they no longer succeed and they hurt.

But they insist, in general, on talking about those people who teach us to consider news —the rich, the powerful, the soccer players, the busty women, the constant and resonant singers. One of the basic problems of more traditional journalism is that it continues to focus on the seams of states and politicians that its readers scorn or loathe. We report on people who are of no interest to anyone or on people who have no interest, and not on us, who are interested. We still don’t know how to count life, our lives. That is why so many “young audiences” do not follow the newspapers and their “information” but other young people who talk to them about their things: theirs.

Meanwhile, the usual journalism suffers because it continues to believe, in so many cases, that it should do what it always does and it does it —as it almost always does— wrong: soft, lazy, complacent. Although sometimes wake up. It shouldn’t be difficult: journalism, after all, consists of finding out something, thinking about it, telling it well — and, if anything, denying those who want to lie about it. A few days ago it happened, here in Spain, and it cost an unleashed liar thousands of votes. So many of us came out to say oh, finally a bit of journalism: when a word that designates an activity is used to define an extraordinary moment of that activity, that activity is screwed. That it is in crisis, we would say, if the word crisis still meant something.