The word fuckfuck, in English) is in the center of the brain, its deepest, most emotional and evolutionary place. It is an area that we share with other primates, with mammals and lizards. There you can find the word “fuck” and, in general, all the bad words that we utter without thinking about moments of impression, the one in which you hit your knee against the corner of the table or your team scores a goal (or the opposite ). “When you swear, you produce adrenaline. It is part of our fight or flight reaction when we feel fear or anger. The adrenaline and blood in the extremities make you tolerate more pain in them. That’s why cursing makes you stronger, ”says Ben Bergen, a cognitive scientist. “For example, you have 5% more grip strength when you curse than when you don’t.”

Contrary to what legend has prescribed, the word fuck does not come from the acrostic of Fornication Under Consent of the King, supposed royal authorization for couples to fornicate in the Middle Ages. An etymological theory maintains that its origin is that of an old Dutch verb that could date back to the year 1200 called dutch, which means “smash”, “hit” or “attack”, explains lexicographer Kory Stamper. It is little used for 300 years, although in that period of time surnames (John Lefucker, John Fuckbutter or Roger Fuckbythenavel) of suspicious formation are detected. The latter is responsible for the sexual connotation of the word. Paul Booth, a researcher at Keele University, explained it a few years ago to the BBC: in 1310, a court clerk heard the case against a man who was unable to copulate with a woman. The accused pointed again and again against the navel, and the woman, in a sort of revenge porn, decided to make public derision of him by denouncing him. Let it be known how that man fucked. The court clerk was not far behind: he renamed him on paper as Roger Fuckbythenavel, which translates to Roger ‘Jodeporelombligo’.

This last story is not included, as are the other testimonies, in History of swearing a program by Nicolas Cage (“Nicolas Cage” in Spanish, pronounced Keis) in which Nicolas Cage, with a hair that is scary to ask its origin, says all the foul words in the world several times, often shouting, instructs on them and throws quirky and funny winks at your career. The program reviews in six chapters the history of the most used tacos in English. It starts with the ubiquitous fuck and continues with shit (shit), bitch (female dog), dick (cocoon), pussy (cunt) and damn (damned). These words are gutted from all angles (historical, psychological, humorous) using comedians, scientists, animated scenes and movies and series in which the effect of each of them is attested. It is surprising, of course, that one of the most legendary sequences of The Wire, the one in which McNulty (Dominic West) and Bunk (Wendell Pierce) scrutinize a crime scene until they find the killer’s gun casing, and for four minutes they only communicate with fuck, motherfucker, fuck me and other variants (the word fuck, like the word balls, it has as many uses as you want to give it, even to the point of forming bizarre conversations).

“Swearing in movies is big business,” says Cage. Who is the actor who has said the most times fuck in your movies? A number of interviewees think, for the most part, that Samuel L. Jackson. “It has to be him, he always wears heels. In fact, he won’t accept the role if he doesn’t have swear words, ”says comedian London Hughes, who admits to having gone to the movies to see Snakes in the plane (beating Nicolas Cage badly) only to hear Samuel L. Jackson yell, “I’m up to the balls of the snakes on this fucking plane.” The truth is that the phrase, with or without tacos, is a genius. But Samuel L. Jackson is not the most foul-mouthed actor, although he occupies a worthy third place. It’s Jonah Hill, with 376 bad words (the five that the show deals with). Why Jonah Hill? When the second most foul-mouthed actor is known, it will be understood: Leonardo DiCaprio. Effectively, The wolf of Wall Street. Up to 107 tacos says in the entire movie Hill, DiCaprio’s partner in the venture to become billionaires and multi-drug addicts. By the way: the fourth is Adam Sandler and the fifth, Al Pacino.

To try to catch the spirit of this delusion that Netflix has released, it is enough to see the first opening scene of the second chapter. Nicolas Cage, with a seductive face and a trimmed beard, tells the camera: “Sugar, Honey, Ice Tea… Sounds good, right? Shit ”. In one of the sections of that chapter, entitled Shit History, Melissa Moh, author of an essay titled Holy Shit, explains the process of metamorphosis of words. You are not born taco: it is life that puts you there. “Tacos do not emerge as tacos. They’re only words. Then all of a sudden they start to access the deepest taboos and the areas that really interest a culture ”. In fact, shit (shit) was one of the scientific ways of referring to excrement. Maybe the first shit with its current meaning and the previous one, both at the same time, comes from the Middle Ages, when toilets were communal, like urinals still today, and people shited close to each other. In a long bench there were different holes and there people, or the family, or the group of friends, sat down after eating or when it arose. It is not difficult to imagine one who, ahead of his time, entered the room believing himself alone and, upon arrival, found his entire family doing the same and uttering a dry and revolutionary shit.