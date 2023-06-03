Yes, I confess: I usually say fridge. And it’s ridiculous and I laugh at myself and mourn myself: I say fridge.

The word fridge does not correspond to my part of the language. In my town we say refrigerator. But, for some reason that I couldn’t explain, the last time I settled in Spain, more than ten years ago, I thought I should say fridge and —always obedient, always a good student, always yes miss— I resigned myself and said so.

It wasn’t that hard for me either: I learned it, I got used to it, I went out. You have to consider the context: refrigerator is, in general, a word that is said at home, that is said to very few people, and that hardly appears in more open situations. So, for years, M. understood that when I said fridge I wanted to talk about that machine that we have in our kitchen, the fridge, the refrigerator. And, kind, permissive, she never corrected me: of course, these people talk strangely, she must have thought from time to time.

Different words evoke different acts. The refrigerator produces snow, the refrigerator ice, the refrigerator cold, the refrigerator only produces an effect —refrigerate— on the edible or drinkable objects it receives. But the refrigerator or fridge or refrigerator —or fridge or fridge or refrigerator— are the same device: a central one in these times. For millennia people had few ways to preserve their food. They salted them, dried them, smoked them, buried them, rotted them. If they wanted to keep them cool, they could rely on the cold outside—where and when it was cold—or, the richest, have ice brought from some mountain, like Augustus and Petronius. But if not, they ate what was there, what they had just gotten, and that was it.

In the second half of the 19th century, several European physicists learned to produce cold by evaporating certain liquids to turn them into gases: the operation needed heat that they extracted from their surroundings, that is, they took it away and left everything colder. Its first commercial use was for transportation: some trains and ships were equipped with refrigerated chambers, and suddenly a cow could be eaten so far from its pampas. Nothing did as much to convince Argentina or Australia —let’s say, for example— that they could be rich and famous as the option of selling meat to English lords; nothing changed them that much.

And the technique spread and, at the beginning of the 20th century, North Americans launched machines like these but smaller, the homemade version. Just a hundred years ago, refrigerators refrigerators refrigerators began to be installed in kitchens. They cost fortunes—like a car today—but they were a mark of progress and elegance. Then they got cheaper and more widespread and forever changed the way we eat. The fridges freed us from the neighborhood market, first, and then from nature. It was no longer necessary to buy fresh what you wanted to eat fresh because the machine kept it fresh for several days: the supermarket and the weekly purchase are some of its consequences. And, above all, it was no longer necessary to adapt to natural rhythms because the industrial cold made it possible to consume almost everything at almost any time. Few things have so altered the way we eat, how we think about food, how we imagine and handle nature. Before we submitted to their dictates; now we think we can get it to do whatever we want—and squander it with impunity.

What we cannot, it seems, is to find a single word that names the culprit or the culprit. Gender matters too: my relationships with that cold cupboard were always mediated by its supposedly feminine character: a sweet provider of food, excuse me. Maybe that’s why I kept calling it a fridge instead of going to the fridge, so macho. Furthermore, in my town it is a factory where they cut up and store and sell dead animals: how can one believe that one can have such a torture chamber in his house.

I could go on for a long time, but I don’t want to be too Argentine. I wonder if we Pampas think of ice —when we say refrigerator—, Caribbeans of snow —when we say fridge—, Andalusians of cold —when we say fridge—, Mexicans of refrigerating when they say so. And I wonder if calling the same object differently influences us: to what extent do we wonder what we say when we say it. Or, put another way: what the hell is talking?

Pull words out of that cold closet?