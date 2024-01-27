Words are not born, they are made. In general we do not know when and where: they arrive from the mists and jokes of history. But a few are invented by someone. A Mr. Borges already said that he could not imagine anything more satisfying than adding a word to the language—and he regretted not having done so. As false, as ever, was his modesty: the word he added to the tongue was borgian.

In every invented word there is a story, a hope: someone who molds it until, one day, he assumes that it is mature enough to throw it into the cruelty of the world with the hope of filling mouths and more mouths, lines and more. lines. Some succeed, but many do not: they fade away. This was the history of the word football.

First, of course, there was the foot-ball. Etymologists, historians and other philosophers say that, in reality, the foot ball It was an English and medieval game where the participants used their hands to carry the ball but did so barefoot: on foot. (Needless to say, Adidas, Puma, Nike and company kick this bestial, slightly communist version.)

In any case, after a multitude of brawls and quarrels, in the middle of the 19th century the football It started to look like what we know. And around 1880 it spread throughout the world and the word became global: it began to transform into football, soccer, football, fussball, voetbal, soccer, , fulbo. It now seems logical that an English word should be used in so many languages; Not much happened in those days.

So football She was kind of a pioneer. Perhaps her vanguard character in the linguistic Anglicization of the world has not been sufficiently recognized: the others came after her. But unredeemed Spain, Saint James on his radiant quadruped, defended himself. And her champion was a Mr. Mariano de Cavia, son of a Carlist, a Jesuit disciple. The man was born in Zaragoza in 1855; There he began to work as a journalist but at 25, when his girlfriend's father told him that he was not up to the task, he packed his two suitcases and came to Madrid. Here he would live the rest of his life in a hotel, writing mostly for a newspaper called—just in case— The Impartial. In it he published, on August 1, 1908, a column titled “El football”, where he announced that he had invented that word.

“Several kind young people propose to organize a new society of football; “They want to give it a Spanish name and, not getting it right, they do me the favor of appealing to my short-sightedness, because they consider the English word with which this sport is called untranslatable,” Cavia begins. And he says that “the term football Not only is it not untranslatable, but when we translate it verbatim—since the foot takes so much part in that game—we find a Spanish word with the clearest meaning and the most traditional structure,” he says, and proposes “balompié” which, for various reasons, seems much more Spanish than “piebalón”.

Days later, Don Jacinto Benavente—whom, shortly after, they tried to silence with a Nobel Prize—wrote another column in the same newspaper ratifying the word; football came to be used and then gradually fell into disrepair: it was a bit crude, almost bolacoz. So the rest of the language talked about football and won games and tournaments; Spain did not, and it resisted fiercely, bloodied. On May 17, 1940, while it continued killing and finishing off, the Regime—Franco—became alarmed: there were “language vices that allow in public life (…) the presence of fashions with the appearance of vassalage or colonial subordination. It is the duty of the public power, to the extent that it is possible, to repress these customs, which contribute to clouding the Spanish conscience, diverting it from the pure national line, introducing exotic elements into the customs of our people that must be eliminated. In its virtue, this Ministry provides: Art. 1°. It is prohibited (…) the use of foreign generic words…”.

Not even the forces of heaven managed to make football replace soccer; If that football would disappear once and for all. And football has become one of the most used words in the language. It designates the activity to which most people dedicate more of their own time, the time they do not need to figure out how to eat and dress and screw up their lives. One fact is clear: nothing in the history of humanity brought together more people doing the same thing at the same time than the 1.5 billion who watched the last world final — and no one was watching football. The birth of a word is a moment of extraordinary light; his death, a long stammering agony.

