The end is coming. Today something ends whose end lasts so little that its beginning is superimposed on it: end of the year, beginning of the year, all in one old and repeated night.

But in a while we will celebrate, we will collide cavas and heads, we will get stuck with bells and grapes, we will say to ourselves that of a good end and a better beginning – although what matters to us is neither the end nor the beginning but what will come after, the illusion of reset and the hope of becoming more or less different. For that we need to believe that today, after all, an end will finally come: something must end.

The word end It is blunt like few others: it comes from Latin, where it meant the end, and it was always the same. It has, of course, its strange derivations, such as finance, which at first, in its French and medieval origin, meant “paying a ransom.” Any resemblance to the current meaning is not a mere coincidence – and that is why, still, in English it is called fine.

And there is the whole line of its dreamy opposites: endless, infinity, defining. But what matters in the word end is that illusion that things are over. There are some that do: each of us, for example, or a book that we read or write or one of those happinesses or that tasty lentil stew. But we keep seeing illusory ends, or real ends of illusory entities. If things had no foreseeable end they would be unbearable. The illusion of the end appears so clear in Italian, that clumsy great-great-grandson of Latin. There is a sixties song that summarizes it: “Fin'a quando, amore, fin'a quando…”, to say until when, love, until when, that is: when is this disaster going to end.

And then, just in case, we fill ourselves with endings and beginnings. What changes in our lives when a convention that we call the year 2023 ends? What will be different starting tomorrow, when we call it 2024? Surely so little, if anything, but we like those false endings, they encourage us: they inflate us with the feeling that we can start again, that there is something – that we generally don't like, that is usually called our life – that is ending. and then something begins. It's the oldest trick in the book.

And then we take advantage of the supposed end to set new goals for ourselves. Because the best thing about the word end is that it is—like all good words—so ambiguous: it can be the conclusion of something, it can be the objective of something. Hence his participation in one of the most sinuous phrases in current Spanish: that “the end justifies the means.”

Smaller, I thought it meant tout es bien qui finit bien —all's well that ends well—, that if the end was good the whole journey was good, but no: it means that if the ends are good, any means is worth it. And since the narrator has the power to define what ends are good, he can accept very strange means. Few phrases, few ideas, have been so used to defend the worst scoundrels.

In any case, these juggling acts are another proof of the ambiguity of the word end. Why do we keep those sarcastic words that above all cause us doubts? Fortunately? For pleasure or laziness? Out of pure nonsense? To give ourselves the pleasure of ever writing a word as splendid as marrullería? Or just because speaking is, in reality, saying something that the other can understand in various ways, then resigning yourself to listening to the other—out of convenience, out of fatigue, out of love, out of risk? Because speaking is trying to say something and never fully knowing what you are saying, what they are listening to you?

There are degrees, there are always degrees. The end can replace the end but the end, on the other hand, is something else altogether. This night, which we hope will not be final, will be the end of something, the end of nothing, the beginning of nothing. You're welcome but so much, and thank you very much.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_