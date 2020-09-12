Pay slips. Drawing. (MAXPPP)

Several recent studies show it, salaries will not increase much in 2021, starting with that of the Deloitte firm. According to this study, the increase in the budget planned by companies for wage increases next year is less than 2%, which has not happened for a decade, roughly, since the last financial crisis.

Managers should therefore be increased on average by 1.7% in 2021, non-managers, that is to say workers, employees, technicians and supervisors, by only 1.5% in 2021. Note variations depending on the sector, depending in particular on the violence with which these sectors were impacted by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Thus, the health industry or even banking and insurance will again offer generous increases, when employees of the BPT, media and telecoms will have wage increases that will barely offset that of prices. And then, don’t forget that for some executives, a not insignificant part of the remuneration is variable: profit-sharing in the company’s results, participation.

The remuneration of executives in sectors that are taking the full brunt of the crisis – starting with aeronautics – will thus suffer severe reductions next year. Internal progress as well as mobility will also be slower and less frequent, notes the association for the employment of executives. APEC thus anticipates career paths slowed down by the crisis.

With a turn of the screw on their salaries, households are not necessarily going to draw on this famous woolen stocking made during confinement to start spending. 85 billion euros in savings have already been made, household savings should reach 100 billion by the end of the year, according to forecasts. With the fear of unemployment and the atmosphere at least uncertain, the French will ensure their rear, which risks slowing down the economic recovery.

And yet with the closure of the borders, the absence of foreign tourists for a long time to come, the executive relies heavily on households to consume, on domestic demand to restart the machine. With a recovery hoped for in mid-2021, or even earlier? This will depend, among other things, on household confidence.