The SNCF logo on a TGV in Gare de Lyon in Paris. (GODONG / BSIP / AFP)

Prime Minister Jean Castex will travel to Clermont-Ferrand on Monday, October 5, to talk about rail issues. The Clermont-Paris line, freight and small lines could, on this occasion, benefit from new financing. The SNCF was heavily affected by the health crisis, the rail component of the government’s recovery plan should therefore be discussed on Monday.

Worrying, it is undoubtedly the adequate adjective, because the frequentation of trains remains significantly lower than it was before the epidemic of Covid-19, and the SNCF therefore digs a little more its losses estimated at around four billion euros this year.

According to our information, the average occupancy rate of TGV and Ouigo alternates between 60 and 70% on weekends and only 50% during the week, where it would take 71% on TGV and even 79% on Ouigo to reach the threshold of profitability. In short, the “professional” clientele has still not returned since the start of the school year because of the development of teleworking or the cancellation of many exhibitions and public events. To the point that Jean-Pierre Farandou, CEO of SNCF, estimates that it will take two years to regain the level before the crisis.

And the situation does not look better in freight, freight transportation. There, the SNCF even had to cut a hundred driver positions, officially reassigned to passenger trains, for lack of sufficient activity and while the losses of activity have been colossal for several years.

So what will the 4.7 billion promised by the Castex government be used for? Half of the sum must go to the regeneration of the network, in other words to the renovation of tracks, signal stations or overhead lines. A small part, 100 million, for night trains, 200 million for freight.

There is also funding for the release of glyphosate, which is used to get rid of weeds on the rails. In short, and the message has been repeated by the government, it is a question of financing investments, not of filling cash gaps, especially since the State has already committed to take over a large part of the historic debt. of the SNCF, following the railway reform in 2018.

In this context, what should be expected from the opening up to competition officially scheduled for January 1, 2021? Limited competition, even very limited in fact, because the health crisis and the sharp drop in train ridership obviously do not encourage foreign operators to get started.

Only the Italian Trenitalia, with its subsidiary Thello, still seems to be in the running for early 2021, but just on the Paris-Lyon line, considered to be the most profitable. And a postponement of a few months is not impossible. Renfe, the Spanish company, is planning a launch at the end of 2021 on the Lyon-Marseille and Montpellier-Marseille lines. Not what, a priori, seriously threaten the SNCF.