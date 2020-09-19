The CAC 40 or the zenith of French market capitalization (GETTY IMAGES)

This Monday, September 21, Alstom will take Accor’s place on the Paris Stock Exchange. The CAC 40 – like continuous assisted quotation – of the 40 companies selected to be part of it, has existed since 1988, and does not belong to whoever wants to.

First, you have to be a company listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. Then you have to have what is called a very large market capitalization. This corresponds to the theoretical price that we would have to pay if we wanted to buy back all the shares. Today, at the top of the CAC 40, there are LVMH, L’Oréal, Sanofi and Total. After that, it is not enough to be part of the cenacle, it should not be excluded either! And every three months, a committee of experts from the stock market operator – Euronext – meets to decide who stays and who leaves the index.

Impossible to know the names of the members of this scientific council made up of 5 to 7 people. There are former financial analysts, a member of the Banque de France, academics as well. Their identity is now kept secret to avoid any pressure and lobbying.

This committee of experts meets every quarter to decide on the entry and exit of CAC 40 companies based on their market capitalization and the volume of shares traded. Thus, companies regularly enter and leave the index.

On Monday September 21, Alstom will thus integrate the flagship index of the Paris Stock Exchange, after leaving it four years ago. The railway manufacturer will take the place of the Accor hotel group.

It is often said that the CAC 40 is a good barometer of the French economy. Alstom is doing much better after its failed merger with Germany’s Siemens two years ago. The TGV manufacturer will be able to buy its competitor, the Canadian Bombardier, and become number 2 in rail. Its order book is full.

At the same time Accor is sticking its tongue out. Many Pullman, Ibis, Sofitel, Mercure and even Novotel hotels closed for several months during the Covid, around the world. The group announced during the summer a savings plan accompanied by 1000 job cuts.

The CAC 40 is the showcase of the Stock Exchange. Getting out of it means less media exposure and less pressure also from analysts. Sometimes bad for good. Thus the car manufacturer PSA had come out of it at the height of the crisis in 2012, to reintegrate the flagship French finance index three years later strengthened, with a new boss, and after having operated its transformation away from the spotlight.