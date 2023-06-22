Home page World

Mike Reiss has done four dives with the expedition company OceansGate. Each of them lost contact with the mother ship.

Munich – The search for the missing tourist submersible “Titan”, which was supposed to bring five people to the wreck of the Titanic, continues. The diving capsule disappeared in the Atlantic on Sunday (June 18). An hour and 45 minutes after she was launched, the mothership Polar Prince lost its signal. Since then there has been no trace.

Oxygen is getting scarce for the five passengers on board the submersible “Titan”. According to the US Coast Guard, the oxygen should run out on Thursday (June 22) at 1:08 p.m. German time. A spokeswoman for the Coast Guard therefore called a countdown that is now beginning. More and more doubts had recently arisen about the safety of the “Titan” submersible and the company OceanGate.

Titanic submersible still missing: Loss of communication is a problem in the system

The American screenwriter Mike Reiss has already made four dives with the expedition company OceansGate in the past few years. Opposite the intelligence service ABC News he reports on his experiences. Accordingly, the submersible is said to have lost contact with its carrier ship on all four of its ten-hour dives, including the dive to the Titanic.

Name of the dive boat titanium Pursue Ocean Gate Expeditions Broad 2.80 meters Height 2.50 meters Weight 10,432 kilograms diving depth 4000 meters

The loss of communication was always presented as a problem in the system. Before he started the trip, he “signed a waiver that mentioned death three times on the first page,” Reiss told abc news, “You always have in mind that this is dangerous and that even the smallest problem can turn into a big catastrophe”.

Titanic tourist reports: “Even I was able to steer and navigate the submarine for a while”

Reiss also reports on the simplicity of the submersible. It is therefore only driven by two fans on the outside. “Even I was able to steer and navigate the submarine for a while,” says the US TV writer. He was also concerned that the submersible would not be able to let go of the weights that forced it to descend when it came time to surface.

CBS journalist David Pogue had already made a similar statement about the situation on board a diving capsule. He too had made the trip to the wreck of the Titanic in a submersible in the past. “There is no backup, no escape pod,” says the journalist. Pogue himself was in the “Titan” three times, and communication with the mother ship is said to have broken off on all three dives. The passenger compartment was sealed with bolts and there was no way of escaping without outside help.

Potential safety issues at OceansGate: deficiencies in diving pods

The BBC, citing US court documents, reported that an Oceangate employee warned of potential security issues in 2018. There was talk of flaws in the boat’s carbon hull that could go undetected without more rigorous testing. OceanGate boss Stockton Rush himself has already spoken about security concerns.

For wealthy customers, OceanGate offers an adventurous journey. The eight-day expedition cost 250,000 US dollars per person and should initially be the only one of its kind in 2023. The dive to the Titanic itself should only take a few hours. (hg)