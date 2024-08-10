“Let’s beat!”, grandmothers would say when faced with the challenge of a mayonnaise. “Let’s beat the enemy without retreating!”, a soldier friend of grandmother would proclaim. “Knock down,” if anything, would be said by a slaughterer when asked what he did with cows, if not to say: kill them like dogs – or even like cows.

At the beginning the word bring down, In Spanish, it meant to throw or knock down. Its deadly meaning comes to us from French, where abattoir It used to be used for edible animals: a abattoir It is what is called a slaughterhouse here. And in it, of course, they slaughter and slaughter and slaughter, with no cure possible. That is why the word slaughter did not figure much in our exchanges: if it is not recommended to talk about lost oxen, even less about dead cows or dying pigs, their aggrieved cries.

But lately we have succeeded. Sometimes a word finds its way back to lips, papers and screens thanks to a sudden change of meaning: it did it. Now our forces of law and order – green, blue, camouflaged, in jackets and ties – shoot down with determination. It is one of the characteristics of the new world order: when a guard confronts a “terrorist” he does not try to subdue or stop him; he shoots him down.

They want us to believe—as with so many things—that it has always been this way, that it is a right or a tradition. It is not true. Mark Chapman, the Texan nutcase who killed John Lennon to become famous, continues his famous life sentence in a New York jail. Mehmet Ali Ağca, the Turkish fascist who tried to assassinate John Paul II in the Vatican, spent 30 years in prison and now dedicates himself to preaching the true religion, whatever that may be. John Hinckley, who shot Ronald Reagan and his guards, was confined for 35 years in a psychiatric hospital and, now at home, tries to sell his songs of peace and love and allows himself to be interviewed by journalists who want to know what Thomas Crooks must have thought a few days ago, when he shot the man. crooked Trump. It is, of course, impossible to know because he was shot down in seconds — and I am very curious whether he died believing he had succeeded. You can ask Hinckley because that day in 1981 an agent jumped on him to prevent him from being killed like Harvey Lee Oswald, Kennedy’s assassin, who took his secrets to the grave. There were some in those days who still wanted to know.

Roughly speaking, The license to kill spread throughout the West after the great arrival of “terrorism” on the scene in September 2001. After that brutal crime, the democratic states, which had mostly condemned the death penalty, effectively reinstated it for “terrorists.” Perhaps the best image of this change is the very official photo distributed in 2011 by the White House to show the great president and great democrat Obama watching in person the efficiency with which his boys assassinated Bin Laden in an Afghan house where he lived with his family.

That was the image and the word, in Spanish, was abatir. If you want to look for a while you will see the number of people that the weapons of our states have killed in recent years. Abatir, now, in our languages, means to kill someone that a policeman or a soldier has decided deserves it. Sometimes because he is an imminent danger to others, other times because he has done something very bad, very bad – even though he can no longer do it.

Killing would be synonymous with execution if execution were to be stripped of all the cumbersome part in which a court meets, a prosecutor accuses, a defense attorney defends, witnesses testify, the law is consulted, debated and decided. Here the decision is made in advance: we have the right to kill those we consider a threat to our lives. An eye for an eyelid, a tooth for a sheath would be the expression of our times.

And what impresses me most is the unanimity: the ease with which our media write to shoot down and our speakers say to shoot down and we ourselves take up the idea: these people deserve death and should get it without further ado. For now it is usually limited: they do it to “terrorists”. That is why millions of citizens justify it by saying it will not happen to me, I am not a terrorist, if they do shit, they can go to hell. And so, without proclaiming it, we bring back the discretionary, semi-automatic death penalty.

All of this informs the word abatir, lately. Spanish is rich and wise: one can be and exist. Being abatido has become, unfortunately, a sign of the times. Being abatido by these signs and these times seems much less common, and that is how things continue to go for us.