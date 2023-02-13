And Hussein Barbar, who is 67 years old, was able to survive for more than a week under the rubble, to achieve a new miracle and a good sign to continue the search for other survivors.

The search and rescue teams of Konya Metropolitan Municipality found the sign of life in the wreckage of an apartment on Sinan Street in Antakya, Sibriel district of Hatay province.

After hours of hard work, the teams digging a tunnel between the wreckage rescued Berber, and a state of joy prevailed between the rescue teams and those present.

The deadliest earthquake

The total death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria, from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck them on February 6, has risen to more than 37,000.

The death toll is expected to rise, as victims are still under the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings.

This outcome made the Kahramanmaraş earthquake No. 5 among the deadliest earthquakes in recent decades, and it is also the deadliest in Turkey since 1939.