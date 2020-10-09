Highlights: India and Israel prepare together game changer technology of corona test

Results will be available in just 30 to 50 seconds, no need to give samples, only to blow in the pipe

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka gave information about this in an interview to PTI

new Delhi

India and Israel together have prepared a gamechanger technology of super rapid test of corona in a pinch of coronavirus in India. Rapid testing research is now in the final stage and will be fully ready in a few days. This will reveal the corona test result within a minute in less than a minute. Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka gave this information in an interview to PTI. He said that healthcare will be an important area for coordination between India and Israel in the coming times.

How Rapid Test will work

This rapid test technology being prepared jointly by India and Israel will tell in just one minute whether a person has corona infection or not. For this, the person conducting the test will need to simply blow air through the mouth in a tube. Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka said that this would give results in 30-40-50 seconds. Malka said that this is good news for the whole world. It can be used at the airport and elsewhere. Apart from this, the cost on this is also very low because there is no need to send samples to lab for results. There will be quick results.

Corona will return four times the strength in the cold, expert panel warns Delhi

The trial of corona test has also been done by voice

India and Israel have jointly tested 4 test technologies. A large number of samples were taken for these tests in India. These techniques also include breath analyzers and voice tests. They have the ability to detect corona immediately.



‘India will produce the most reliable, effective corona vaccine’

On the question of synergy between the two countries regarding the vaccine, Malka said that the two countries have always been sharing research and technology with each other. He said that we are supporting and supporting each other. The Israeli ambassador said that India has all the facilities to become a hub for the corona vaccine. He hoped that whenever a reliable, safe and effective vaccine is produced, most of it will be produced in India. Malka said that whenever India makes a vaccine, then Israel will also take care of its needs.