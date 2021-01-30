With the boom in series and movie reboots growing stronger, ABC announced in July 2020 that it has launched a new story for The Wonder Years, a 1988 fiction originally starring Fred savage.

The remembered program narrates the life of Kevin Arnold and his friends, and is set between the 60s and early 70s. Love, adolescence and family problems made the show win the hearts of viewers.

As the months go by, finally, there is more news about this new project, which will have an African-American family now as the protagonist. According to Variety, ABC has begun filming two series pilots that it plans to launch in 2021: The wonder years and Maggie.

In the case of The Wonderful Years, the new fiction will show a middle-class African-American family from Montgomery, Alabama, and their life around the turbulent decade of the 1960s.

The series is developed by producer Saladin Patterson, and features Fred savage, the original star of the show, as director and executive producer of the pilot. Neal Marlens, creator of the show, will act as a consultant for the reboot.

The Wonderful Years recorded 115 episodes that ran between 1988 and 1993. In addition to Savage as Kevin Arnold, we saw Dan Lauria as the protagonist’s father, Alley Mills as the mother, Olivia d’Abo as the older sister, Jason Hervey as the older brother, Josh Saviano as his best friend, and Danica McKellar as his teenage girlfriend.