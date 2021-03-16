The wonderful years returns to the small screen. On July 8, 2020, the ABC television network confirmed that it is working on a reboot of The wonder years series .

The show will be directed by Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold in the original series, and to promote the remake the actor introduced who will be his replacement.

Is about Elisha williams, a 12-year-old who will be the new protagonist of the reboot of The Wonderful Years that will tell the story of the Williamses, a middle-class African-American family living in Montgomery, Alabama, during the sixties.

Williams is remembered for being part of the Nickelodeon show Henry Danger and Danger Force, also for lending his voice to Bingo, the protagonist of the Disney animated series Puppy dog ​​pals.

Who will be in charge of the Wonder Years reboot?

Lee Daniels, creator of Empire and Star, will be the producer of the pilot chapter, along with Saladin K. Patterson Y Fred savage. One of the creators of the original show, Neal Marlens, will also act as a consultant.

When is the new version of The Wonderful Years released?

Regarding the date on which the series will be launched, according to various sources that provided their statement in digital media, the program would have its premiere during the television season 2021–2022.

The Wonder Years is likely to arrive in the fall of 2021 or spring of 2022. However, ABC has not confirmed anything so far.