Over time, the series “The wonderful years” it is one of the few that has aged well in the memory of the fans, despite the complaints against two of its stars. More than two decades have passed since the end of the program and thousands do not exceed those scenes that resolved the life of Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) and other fictional characters.

Fred Savage remains in the entertainment industry. He is currently 46 years old. Photo: Instagram/@fredsavage

The closing of some wonderful years for fans

“The wonderful years” It premiered its first chapter in 1988 and, after more than 100, its plot moved away from comedy to present us with a more realistic story. Even so, thousands remember the final journey, broadcast in 1993, as it hit the hearts of viewers through two emotional episodes: “Summer” Y “Independence Day”.

Kevin resigned from his father’s factory because he couldn’t stand working in such an authoritarian work environment. When he left the company, he went to find Winnie, his lifelong crush, to propose that they spend the summer together.

However, when he found her, he got a surprise that was not at all encouraging: the girl was dating a lifeguard. The young Arnold did not hesitate for a second and hit the local employee, before fleeing with the young woman, with whom he spent the night in a barn they found in the middle of the road.

What happened at the end of “The Wonder Years”?

During his last scenes, fans are placed at the 4th of July parties, at which time kevin arnold tells viewers what has happened in the ensuing years.

Thus, we learn that Paul managed to become a lawyer. The protagonist’s sister gave birth to a baby very similar to him. We also know that the star of the show made peace with her father, who passed away two years later, leaving Wayne, her eldest son, in charge of his factory.

As for Winnie, things did not go in the direction expected. Miss Cooper moved to Paris to study Art History. Despite the time and distance, they kept in touch through letters in those eight years that they were apart, until she returned to the United States.

He went to pick her up at the airport, accompanied by his wife and their first child, who was eight months old at the time.

“I remember a place, a suburb, a house. A house like many houses, a patio like many other patios, and a street like many other streets, but the funny thing is that, after all these years, I still remember it with wonder,” says Arnold at the end of “The wonderful years”.