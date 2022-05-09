A piece of news has surprised viewers this weekend: Fred Savage, star of “The Wonder Years”, was fired from the reboot of the series where he was a producer.

The ABC fiction “The wonder years”, starring Dulé Hill, has not yet been renewed for a second season, but its fate is at stake due to the accusations against Savage due to inappropriate behavior.

As reported by Deadline, 20th Television, which is part of Disney Television Studios, removed Savage from the show after concluding an investigation into misconduct. Without giving details of the complaint, it transpired that risqué words and conduct that did not correspond to the company’s policies were reported.

Fred Savage played Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years.” Photo: ABC

The act of Fred Savage that would have caused the end of “The Wonder Years”

For movie and television lovers, Fred Savage’s behavior report has led them to remember what happened at the end of “The Wonder Years.” In 2018, on the series’ 30th anniversary, actress Alley Mills, who played Norma Arnold, spoke with Yahoo! about the sexual harassment allegations brought against Savage and Jason Hervey in 1993.

Years before the MeToo and Time’s up movements came to reveal instances of harassment and abuse in Hollywood, “The Wonder Years” was rocked by an allegation of harassment, leading to the show’s cancellation in Season 6.

“When we shot the series finale, no one knew if it was going to be renewed or not,” Mills said. “And that was due to an unsubstantiated lawsuit that was going on against Fred,” the actress said at the time.

What happened? In 1993, a 31-year-old costume designer from the show, Monique Long, filed a lawsuit against the show’s young stars, Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold), then 16, and Jason Hervey (Wayne Arnold), then 20. . Long alleged that the actors verbally and physically harassed her and therefore she was unable to do her job properly. She was fired while representatives for the show and the actors denied the allegations.

Fred Savage and Jason Hervey with Josh Saviano. Photo: ABC

At that time, Mills said he wanted to tell what happened, but by contract the production did not let him say anything. “I don’t know if I can say it now, but it doesn’t matter, it’s been a long time. This case was not as true as it was said. I know that the chain in the end made an extrajudicial payment, but it should not have done so, ”he added.

The lawsuit was dropped after an undisclosed out-of-court settlement was reached, a move the actress alleged was made by ABC. In 2018, Yahoo! He talked to Long and asked about what the interpreter had said.

“My only response to Ms. Mills’ slander is that it shows exactly why women in the industry are forced to remain silent about sexual harassment,” she said.

In official lines, “The Wonder Years” ended due to the growth of the young stars, a stage that was going to modify the themes and stories of the series, something that the network did not like. So too, he took credit for rising production costs, which included outdoor locations, salary increases, and more. These two aspects would have influenced ABC not to continue with the show.