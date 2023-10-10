The political exponent Emma Bonino has announced that the lung cancer diagnosed in 2015 is no longer there. She recovered, she made it

Finally the good news. Emma Bonino has recovered from a lung tumor that doctors had diagnosed her in 2015. After eight years of care and treatments, during which she never stopped engaging from a political and social point of view, the 75-year-old Italian politician announced that, finally, her battle is over. Lung cancer has been defeated.

I want to give you some good news: I am cured of cancer. I still have to have a confirmatory CT scan, but after 8 years this unwanted microcytoma is gone.

The historic leader of the Radical Party, guest of the Belve transmission by Francesca Fagnani, announced that she is now better and has recovered. Although, when it comes to pathologies of this type, maximum caution must always be used. But from the latest analyzes and visits made, it seems that the Italian politician has managed to defeat cancer.

It was she who took the floor in January 2015 Radical Radio announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

I recently underwent routine medical checks which however revealed the presence of a tumor in my left lung. It is a localized and still asymptomatic form, but nevertheless it will require a long and complex chemotherapy treatment which has already been started and which will last at least 6 months.

On Belve, Francesca Fagnani’s show, Emma Bonino says she has recovered: good news

Since then Emma Bonino has undergone many treatments, but has never stopped her activities. Although these were organized based on her medical needs, which she obviously gave priority to.

The face of +Europa continued his political battles and the battle against cancer. Until the announcement made in Francesca Fagnani’s not always comfortable television lounge. You where you underlined that the road is still long, but the lung cancer is no longer there at the moment.