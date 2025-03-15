The wonderful modernist building in Barcelona that surprisingly did not make Gaudí

When talking about modernism In Cataloniathe name of Antoni Gaudí It arises immediately. Its unmistakable organic forms, the game with light and harmony between functionality and art have left Footprint in the architecture of Barcelona And beyond.

However, not all jewels of this movement carry their signature. In the city of Terrassajust over 20 kilometers from the Catalan capital, a building is hidden that could easily be confused with one of its creations, but that actually belongs to another great architect of the time: Lluís Muncunill I Parellada.

We talk about the Freixa Masía, a construction that seems out of a story and that continues to captivate those who discover it.

A surprising transformation

Although today the Freixa Masía it’s a emblem of Catalan modernismits origin is very different from that which suggests its current appearance. At the end of the 19th century, this building was nothing more than an industrial ship dedicated to the textile sector, one of the most thriving economic activities in Terrassa.

However, between 1907 and 1914, the owner, Josep Freixa, decided to make him his residence and trusted Muncunill to carry out the reform. The result was a masterpiece that combines functionality with a captivating aesthetic.

Modernism with own identity

Freixa Masía remember inevitably to Gaudí’s architecture. Its catenary arches, the undulating shapes and the whiteness of its facade evoke constructions such as the Batlló house or the Milà house.

However, Muncunill printed his own essence in every detail. For remodeling, he resorted to the traditional Catalan vault, creating a game of volumes and curves that provide the building with a unique dynamism. In addition, he crowned the structure with an octagonal tower that rises on the whole, providing an even more unique air.

Treasury in the heart of Terrassa

Located inside the Sant Jordi Park, Freixa Masía has had multiple uses throughout its history. Being a private home went to become a music conservatoryand currently houses the Terrassa Tourism Office and the Municipal Greuges.

Its environment is also a meeting point for the cultural life of the city, hosting events and activities that reinforce its role as a symbol of local modernism.

Deserved recognition

The Singularity of Freixa Masía It has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, it was declared cultural well of national interest in the category of historical monument, consolidating its patrimonial value.

For those who wish to know more about their history and immerse themselves in their modernist atmosphere, there are guided tours that allow exploring their interior spaces and understanding how creativity and architecture merge into this masterpiece of Muncunill.

Although Barcelona is still the mecca of Catalan modernism, Freixa Masía is proof that this movement left its mark in many other corners of Catalonia. A building that surprises, that dazzles and that, despite not being from Gaudí, could well appear among the great jewels of his legacy.