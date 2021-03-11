Wonderful role-playing game Loop Hero has hit half a million copies sold.

That’s in just the first week of going on sale on Steam.

Loop Hero has an average user playtime of 12 hours. Its brilliant soundtrack is the fastest-selling in publisher Devolver Digital’s history.

“Thank you all for your support and excitement for Loop Hero from all of us at Four Quarters!” the developer said.

“Right now we’re working on patches with quality-of-life updates you all asked for, including a system for saving during expeditions, new speed settings, and a deck of traits gained from bosses! After that, you can expect to see lots more content added to the game, such as new cards, classes and transformations. We can’t wait to share more updates with you all soon! “

Loop Hero is an endless RPG adventure in which the hero walks along a loop, battling monsters along the way.

But there’s so much more to it than that. Via a deck-building mechanic, you place cards down on the play space to spawn enemies, buildings and terrain as your hero ventures forth on risky expeditions to gather resources. There’s even a base-building portion.

I’ve been playing Loop Hero all week and have struggled to put it down. In fact I’m thinking about it as I type this. Now I’m playing it! So should you.