Three years after the original launch, The Wonderful 101 Remastered gets a new one Free DLCtitled The Wonderful One: After School Hero and available today for PC and consoles, bringing with it a certain variation from the theme of the main game.

PlatinumGames therefore continues the support for The Wonderful 101 Remastered with this new addition, which has Luka as the protagonist, in this case engaged in a sort of scrolling platformer made in “2.5D” style, with mainly two-dimensional structure but 3D graphics.

The DLC follows the story of Luke in his quest to become a real super-heroes. After becoming the newest recruit of CENTINELS, Luka now faces various new threats and challenges to prove his worth.

The Wonderful One: After School Hero sticks more to the typical platform structure, with some attention to jumps and control skill, but retains some action adventure elements in the style of the main game. There are two different modes: the Arcade Mode follows the story of Luka in his transformation into Wonder Goggles, while the Challenge Mode allows you to face the various threats in random order.

The Wonderful One: After School Hero is in two parts and requires two separate downloads, but is still free for owners of the main game The Wonderful 101: Remastered.