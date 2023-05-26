Platinum Games announces that the second part of the free DLC dedicated to Luke For The Wonderful 101: Remastered. Thanks to the first part released last week now the additional content The Wonderful One: After School Hero is finally complete and will allow us to discover the entire origin story of the powers of the cadet Luka.

Before I leave you to the launch trailer, I remind you that both parts of The Wonderful One: After School Hero are available free of charge on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: Platinum Games Street Gematsu