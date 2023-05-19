Platinum Games announces that the first part of the free DLC dedicated to Luke For The Wonderful 101: Remastered. Made thanks to the very successful Kickstarter campaign, the additional content The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Part 1) will allow us to discover the origins of cadet Luka’s powers in a new horizontally scrolling game experience.

The DLC will have two game modes inside: Arcadewith which we will be able to experience the new story entirely dedicated to Luka, e Challenge, thanks to which we will be able to face different exercises to complete unique missions. At the moment the company has not yet revealed when the second part of the content will be available.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the launch trailer for The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Part 1)available free of charge on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

