PlatinumGames finally showed the DLCs Luke’s Mission for The Wonderful 101: Remasteredmore than two years after the game’s Kickstarter campaign in which it was promised as a secondary goal.

The DLC is basically a 2D platformer with Luka as the protagonist. The video doesn’t show the game directly, but a developer playing it. In general, very little is seen, in practice a single area of ​​one of the maps that will make it up, but at least it is the demonstration that someone is working on it to honor the promise made to the supporters of The Wonderful 101: Remastered.

For the rest, no other information has been shared in this regard and the development times are not known, i.e. what is missing to be able to play with it. His video is very little elaborate and could have arrived after the controversy that arose for the launch of the Sol Cresta DLCs, considered far too expensive for what they offer. For the occasion, many asked what happened to the DLC of The Wonderful 101: Remastered, and here is the answer.