One of the most remembered series of the 80’s is, without a doubt, “The wonderful years”all those who spent their days in front of the television having fun with the adventures of Kevin Arnold and his romance with Winnie Cooper will understand that it was an unforgettable time.

With six seasons released on the air, the reception and success of the production made more than one feel identified with the characters and with each episode that premiered. However, the end of the series came with chapter 115 and surprised many. In this note we remember what happened.

What was the ending of “The Wonder Years”?

The last episode was divided into two parts that were titled “Summer” and “Independence Day”, which covered the protagonist’s feelings of confusion about his future and what lies ahead with his relationship with Winnie.

Upon finishing high school, the students decide to take different paths and establish their goals, in the case of Winnie she goes to Paris to study Art History and Kevin stays working for the meantime in his father’s wooden furniture factory.

The Wonder Years – Spanish Final

Kevin already felt insecure after seeing his partner kissing another boy, to which he decides to confront her when they were working as a lifeguard in a swimming pool, due to jealousy, the protagonist proposes that he leave his job and thus not be close to the individual who I kiss her.

Winnie gets angry by quickly throwing him into the pool, so Kevin then takes other measures and in a lighthearted moment punches the lifeguard boy who kissed his partner during a lunch they had.

The two young men reconcile later and after some conversation they end up having their last passionate day, sheltering from the rain inside a stable. They then enjoy the 4th of July parade and the protagonist joins his family. The voiceover of the adult version of him comments on the future of each member: his sister who is pregnant and the death of her father two years later.

Eight years have passed and Winnie is still writing letters to Kevin while in Paris. Then the older protagonist is seen telling his father that he will be a grandfather and when Cooper returns, he welcomes her with his wife and his little son.

At the end, Kevin Arnold comments that “things never go exactly as planned, but childhood memories stay with you all the way.” The latter left all fans with mixed feelings and moved to end the series that everyone loved.

Was Marilyn Manson Paul Pfeiffer in The Wonder Years?

There is an urban legend that states that John Saviano (Paul Pfeiffer) became the singer Marilyn Manson in his adulthood, but this is not true. John Saviano was born in 1976. For his part, Brian Warner (Marilyn Manson) was born in 1969.

How many years did The Wonder Years run?

The Wonder Years (The wonderful years in Latin America, Those wonderful years in Spain) is an American television series created by Carol Black and Neal Marlens. It spent six seasons on the air, on the American television network ABC, from 1988 to 1993.

Who were the stars of ‘The Wonder Years’?

Fred Savage was Kevin Arnold

Danica McKellar was Winnie Cooper

Josh Saviano was Paul Pfeiffer

Dan Lauria was John Arnold

Alley Mills was Norma Arnold

Olivia d’Abo as Karen Arnold

Jason Hervey was Wayne Arnold

Who does the voice of Kevin Arnold?

The voice actor Mario Castañeda, recognized for his dubbing of Goku in “Dragon Ball”, is the one who does the voice of Kevin Arnold.