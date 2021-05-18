ABC announced in July 2020 the making of a new story for The Wonder Years, a 1988 fiction starring Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano.

The program features Kevin Arnold and his friends, and is set between the 60s and early 70s. With chapters that talk about love, adolescence and family problems, the show became one of the most famous on international television.

The Wonder Years reboot

The new ABC story, produced by Savage, who will also direct the pilot episode, has shared its first teaser, which features the main family.

The 2021 version of The Wonderful Years stars Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean, who will take Kevin Arnold’s place in the plot. The cast is joined by Dulé Hill as Bill, the father of the family who is a music teacher by day and a funk artist by night. They are joined by Saycon Sengbloh as the mother, Lillian, and Laura Kariuki as Kim, the Williams’ teenage sister.

What will The Wonder Years reboot be about?

The plot will center on a middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s, as Dean tries to figure out his place in the house and in the world at large.

As happened in The Wonderful Years of 1988, the protagonist will have a love interest which will be Keisa clemmons, character played by Milan Ray.

Milan Ray, character played by Keisa Clemmons. Photo: @danicamckellar

Don Cheadle, who plays War achine in Marvel’s MCU, will voice the adult version of Dean during the narration of the plot.

The reboot of The Wonderful Years, at the moment, does not have a release date.