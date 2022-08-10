“The wonderful years”directed by Fred Savage, returned to the small screen in 2021. This time, the story featured an African-American family from Alabama during the early 1960s.

Despite the debate over the outcome, the series made headlines for the most unlikely reasons: Fred Savage was fired after being embroiled in a scandal over alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, six women from his work team testified against him. They, still anonymous, decided to break the silence after the “strange relationship” that the actor had with one of his youngest companions and with whom he came to live.

For his part, the actor denied all the accusations through a statement: “It is devastating (to find out about this). Some incidents are reported that absolutely did not and could not have occurred.” Despite this, he ended up being removed from the program.

What is “The Wonder Years” about?

The plot focuses on Dean Williams, a 12-year-old boy who decides to be “the great unifier” in times of racial division; and the narrator will be an adult Dean, whose voice will be provided by Don Cheadle.

