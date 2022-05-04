Several iconic series have had their reboot in recent years. In this way, a new version of “The Prince of Rap” was released on Star Plus, there was also a renewed vision of “How I met your father”, and we are about to see the return of “That ’70s show” with the original cast. In fact, there is also a remake of “The wonderful years”.

The story of “The Wonder Years” returned to television with a new leading family. Photo: composition/ABC

The latter had a special impact on TV in the late 1980s and early 1990s, in part, thanks to its realistic plot that transported viewers to true American life at the time. The narrative was simple, but in many moments it struck very delicate chords in the hearts of the public.

The show revolved around Kevin arnold, who narrated his experiences from two perspectives: an adult voice that was an omnipresent guide through the character’s memories of his childhood in the ’60s and ’70s; and the other was the protagonist of those moments, to which fred savage he put a face on it.

It is a fact that this program marked an entire generation, not only because of the values ​​and lessons it conveyed to the audience, but also because it exposed a non-idealized version of what it was like to turn from an infant to a teenager and what could happen in the future. uncertain. This materialized in its painful end, back in the distant 1993.

Fred Savage remains in the entertainment industry. He is currently 45 years old. Photo: Instagram/@fredsavage

The closure of an indelible memory

“The Wonder Years” It hit the small screen in 1988 and lasted until 1993. Although its tone moved away from comedy over the course of its more than 100 chapters, the painful ending saw even more closely the drama that it carried in the essence of its story. .

To remember that sad ending, it is necessary to go back to the two final chapters, entitled “Summer” Y ” Independence Day”. Through the events of these episodes, we begin to see how Kevin Arnold’s life was ending before the viewers, and not in the way that many expected.

This is how we find out that the character played by Savage quit his job at his father’s factory, because he could no longer stand his authoritarian behavior. When he left the company, he went looking for Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar)her lifelong crush, to the resort where she worked, because she wanted to spend the summer with her.

Fred Savage has revisited his past from “The wonder years” with the reboot of the plot, where he serves as director and producer. Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

However, he discovered a bitter truth: the young woman already had a relationship with a lifeguard, whom she beat before leaving the establishment. In an unexpected twist, the two adventurous friends head to a barn due to a storm and, amid an atmosphere of forgiveness and reconciliation, spend the night together. After that, they return home and everything follows its course.

The celebrations for the 4th of July continued that line of calm for Kevin and Winnie until an indelible memory for fans came to an end. Arnold narrates what happened to him and the rest of the characters in the months and years that followed.

Winnie Cooper was Kevin Arnold’s impossible love since the beginning of “The wonder years”. Photo: diffusion

The sad end of a memorable childhood

Thus, we find out that his best friend, Paul, managed to become a lawyer; his sister gave birth to a baby with a great resemblance to him; he also commented that he made amends with his father, who died two years later and left Waynethe eldest son of the Arnold family, in charge of the factory.

Regarding his relationship with the Miss Cooper, things did not go as expected. She moved to Paris to study art history. Even so, they maintained close contact, writing letters to each other once a week for 8 years until she returned to the United States.

Kevin met Winnie at the airport, accompanied by his wife and their first child, who was 8 months old at the time.