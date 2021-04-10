ABC announced in July 2020 that it launched a new story for The Wonder Years, a 1988 fiction starring Fred savage.

The remembered program narrates the life of Kevin Arnold and his friends, and is set between the 60s and early 70s. With chapters that talk about love, adolescence and family problems, the show became one of the most famous on international television.

A new family for the wonderful years

The reboot, produced by Savage, who will also direct the pilot chapter, continues its course and through social networks the first photo of the family that will take the position of the Arnolds was shared.

The Wonderful Years is one of the most famous series of the 80’s. Photo: @leedanielsent

Entertainment Tonight reported that the series will star Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean, who will take Kevin Arnold’s place in the plot. The cast is joined by Dulé Hill as Bill, the father of the family who is a music teacher by day and a funk artist by night. They are joined by Saycon Sengbloh as the mother, Lillian, and Laura Kariuki as Kim, the Williams’ teenage sister.

It has been announced that this new version will focus on a middle-class family living in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s, as Dean tries to figure out his place in the house and in the world at large.

As happened in The Wonder Years of 1988, Dean will have a love interest which will be Keisa clemmons, character played by Milan Ray.

Milan Ray, character played by Keisa Clemmons. Photo: @danicamckellar