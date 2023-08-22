













A Reddit user noticed that one of the game’s developers Wonder Woman updated their cover photo on LinkedIn. This contains concept art showing the heroic Amazon at the center. To the sides of her are two other women standing, but it is unknown who they are.

The image appeared on the profile of James Gentile, who is a motion capture supervisor at Monolith Studios. So we can take the image as real from the game. Although as it is a concept art, there may be some changes in the final release.

Source: Monolith Productions

Even though we get this ‘new look’ thanks to one of the developers, we still don’t know almost everything about the game. Wonder Woman. Perhaps this update to their cover photo is an indicator that some reveal is in the works.

Who are in charge of this Wonder Woman game?

Monolith Productions is a developer with several titles on their resume. Among them we find the first two installments of the trilogy of FEAR as well as the games Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and shadow of war. The latter is his most recent work to date.

Source: Monolith Productions

The success of its most recent titles could paint a very promising future for Wonder Woman. In addition, that they do not show anything yet could mean that they are working very hard on the adventure of the Amazon. Hopefully soon they will have some news and maybe a glimpse of its gameplay.

