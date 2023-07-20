It will take a coalition, a common front to defeat the current champion and achieve the feat of succession to the throne in the Senior Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023.

USA She has been champion in four of the eight editions of the World Cup, with a double in 2015 and 2019, and she seems to have no rival… except herself. At this appointment she appears with 14 new players and without World Cup experience, due to injuries to regular players such as Becky Savebunn, San Mewis, Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario, in addition to the need for renewal.

However, their two greatest figures follow, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, the first responsible for 42 percent of the goals for his team and the second burning his last cartridges before retirement. American women trust young talents like Sophie Smith and Trinity Rodman (daughter of NBA star Dennis Rodman) and hope that this generational transition will consolidate their resounding dominance in world women’s soccer.

Europe, united by the crown

Putellas currently has two Ballon d’Ors that call it the best. See also Maldonado: "Frank's crying when thinking about Senna was an open wound" Photo: Twitter: @Barcelona_es

The detail that encourages the illusion of the rivals of the North Americans, in addition to the new faces, is that they come from three consecutive defeats against European teams: England, Spain and Germany. If not now it will never be…

And perhaps the most relevant candidates are the British. Champions of Europe and of the last Finalísima, they arrive in Australia and New Zealand with a great list of favourites, supported to a great extent by the experience of Lucy Bronzechampion of the Champions League with Barcelona and the first to win the Eurocup and European Cup.

The ‘Lionesses’ have also had to suffer injuries due to Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and the star Leah Williamson and (all three due to knee injuries, but they rely on young talents such as Lauren James (Reece James’s sister) and Alessia Russo, the latter with a record of 11 goals in 22 games with England.

Next on the list of favorites is the German National Team, which has two world titles under its belt and was European champion eight times. Its star is the goalscorer Alexandra Popp but its great reference is Jule Brand, a midfielder only 21 years old, the best player in the last Euro and one of the best in the world.

More in a surprise role, although with the physical power, vertigo and definition of their male colleagues, France is also in the cards to aspire to the title in Australia and New Zealand. Her main weapon is Eugenie Le Sommer, who returned to the national team after being removed in 2021, but she is the all-time top scorer (88 goals) in her country and has no less than 29 titles, including eight Champions. The ace up his sleeve is Naomie Feller, Real Madrid winger and lethal on the counterattack. Do you remember Hervé Renard, the coach from Arabia who gave Messi a scare at the World Cup in Qatar? He is his trainer.

What are Colombia and South America aiming for?

Linda Caicedo, Colombian figure.

Basically, the South Americans point to a total surprise because in no bookmaker are they among the favorites to be crowned in Australia and New Zealand.

Not even Brazil, with marthathe top scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men and women) with 17 goals and the 2010 Ballon d’Or, gives her team the role of favorite, which has just been champion of the last Copa América without her but will bid farewell to her brilliant career in this World Cup.

Their coach, the legendary Swedish Pia Sundhage, has the goal of giving Brazil its first orbital title, but she knows that it is difficult for her to win first place in the group she shares with France and could meet Germany in the round of 16. It is Brazil, in any case, but she does not have it easy.

Colombia, meanwhile, aspires more than anything to give more than one hit because its best appearance was the round of 16 of the World Cup in Canada, eight years ago, when it beat France but lost against the United States. The international figuration of Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos, the experience of the historical scorer Catalina Usme and a runner-up in the Copa América strengthen the national dream.

Finally, for Argentina, the role of favorite is very distant and they almost intend to win at least one match and have an acceptable first round in this World Cup.

