Dubai (WAM)

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the camp of the women’s national volleyball team will start, in preparation for participation in the 15th Arab Games, which will be held in Algeria from 5 to 15 July next.

The UAE national team is participating in the tournament with 131 athletes (80 male and 51 female players), competing in 15 different sports.

The list of the women’s volleyball team includes 12 players who were chosen to represent the UAE in this session, and they are Alia Nasser, Asmaa Ahmed, Nadwa Wassim, Mashael Salem, Mona Abbas, Amina Mal Allah (Sharjah Women’s Sports Club), Bodour Youssef, and Sumaya Abdullah (Women’s Club). Al-Sharqiya), Mona Haidar, Hessa Ismail, Marwa Hadid, and Sarah Issa (Al-Wasl Club).

Noura Al-Hamar, a member of the Board of Directors of the Volleyball Association and head of the Women’s Committee, said: “The team’s squad includes a distinguished group of promising players, who hope to provide good levels, under the leadership of the technical staff of the team led by Essam Abdel-Moati as coach, Naima bin Amer as assistant, and Maryam bin Omar. The physiotherapist, along with Arwa Ahmed, the team manager.

She explained: «The national team has been engaged in its training since last April, in preparation for participating in the first Arab championship for women’s volleyball in Kuwait, which was postponed to next November, and it benefited from starting its training early, before announcing its participation in the Arab tournament, and its camp will start tomorrow in Ajman until the date Travel to Algeria next July 5 ».