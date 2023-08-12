Our magazine, with the Gazzetta at the total price of 2.20 euros, also meets the coach of Italvolley

All ready for the European Championship — In the long interview, Davide Mazzanti’s spiker does not hold back (“We are strong and we want to prove it”), even on a personal level: “Me symbol of this team? It is an extra responsibility, but there are no particular pressures in this role”. And then she talks amused about when on the street they mistake her for Egonu (“Sometimes I am tempted to say yes, I’m Paola”) and her passion for volleyball: “For me it’s everything. Even if I’m too demanding of myself”. Still on the subject of Euro volleyball, compared to two years ago there is Eleonora Fersino, free owner of the Azzurri, who promises: “Come and see us, we will excite you. I already am.” And the federal president Giuseppe Manfredi, who organized a large part of this tournament at home (the other venues are Germany, Estonia and Belgium, where the final is scheduled for 3 September) sets the minimum objective: “Victory depends on many factors. The important thing is to stay close to the podium”. See also Michael Jordan is in Milan and is dedicated to shopping (for cigars): the shopkeeper's photo

The interview with the young grenade flag — Another great interview you can find in our magazine on Saturday is that with Alessandro Buongiorno, defender of Torino who has also joined the national team this year. He became a grenade at 6 and at 24 he’s already a flag, having also found the time to graduate in Business Economics: “Studying has also helped me on the pitch, because he makes people think. But I owe my aptitude for leadership to Juric ”. And then the memories as a child “when from my bedroom in the Santa Rita neighborhood I saw the stadium where I now play and my father took me to see Toro”, the emotion of the debut in the blue and that “of May 4 when I read the names of the fallen in Superga: my legs were shaking”. And the importance of the relationship with his parents, his sister and President Cairo, “the president of my life”, in addition to his social commitment in favor of the little cancer patients of the Regina Margherita hospital and the Torino for disable football team . In short, just a boy with a heart…Taurus. See also MotoGP | Marquez: "I had the pace to win, or at least to fight"

Prandelli, Barbie and De Niro — This week’s Top 11 is that of the former coach Cesare Prandelli and, between football and fashion, let’s discover the shirts of the season that is about to begin: perhaps to tickle the spirit of the fans, many big teams will wear uniforms that recall those they made the history of their respective clubs. Even the phenomenon of the moment, that is Barbie, the most popular doll in the world who has also become a hugely successful film, has worn many uniforms, including sports: from Sara Gama to Naomi Osaka, from Bebe Vio to the gymnast Milena Baldassarri , we show and tell them all. And finally, among our usual features, a dutiful tribute to the great Robert De Niro, who turns 80 on August 17 and who won the Oscar in 1981 as boxer Jake LaMotta with Raging Bull.

