Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The General Women’s Union concluded a marketing event to promote the products of productive families, which lasted 4 days at the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, with the wide participation of women owners of golden fingers to display their creative works with an authentic national identity, based on its keenness to support the participation of productive families in the economic sector. The event came within the framework of the great support that productive families enjoy from the Women’s Union under the generous directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, the first supporter of every woman in the country with her giving. The great who encouraged Emirati women to produce, innovate and contribute with a sincere effort to present an honorable image of their capabilities, which focused on consolidating their relationship with the value of work and giving, and affirmed their confidence in themselves, especially when they participate in improving the economic level of their family, and enhance the contributions of the daughter of the Emirates in the development process. Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, confirmed that the Women’s Union worked hard to involve women in the development process side by side with men, by providing all opportunities to qualify them to perform this role and to be a productive member of their society, taking the field of supporting and empowering productive families to Among its top priorities, through the launch of many innovative initiatives, most notably the launch of the virtual market “My Store” for productive families 2020, taking advantage of its technical readiness, after the Union developed the Productive Families Store application, which won the award for the best government service via the mobile phone at the 2015 Government Summit for its Social Affairs category. The event was celebrated with many products of various productive families with the aim of enabling them to participate effectively in the economic sector, promoting family products, enhancing production values, and preserving traditional crafts and industries for the benefit of the UAE economy, family and society.