WASHINGTON. CORRESPONDENT

After 464 days without playing, the women’s soccer team returns to the field this Thursday with a classic against Brazil, at the opening in Orlando of the friendly tournament SheBelieves Cup, one of the most important in the world, in the country where “soccer Feminine is immensely popular.

The Argentines were invited at the last minute to this American contest after the withdrawal of the Japanese team, which could not travel due to the pandemic. Thus, the team led by Carlos Borrello, who is ranked 31st in the world ranking, will participate in the home run with the United States, Canada and Brazil, powerhouses of women’s soccer, where stars such as Marta, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe play.

After having achieved two draws at the World Cup in France and a second place at the 2019 Pan American Games, the players will now seek to add experience and leave a positive impression on this issue with the greats. The classic with Brazil, which occupies the eighth position in the world ranking with Canada, will begin at 18 (Argentine time) at the Exploria Stadium.

The challenge is enormous for the National Team, which has not competed since November 2019 (friendly against Colombia), and with the absence of references such as Estafanía Banini, Ruth Bravo and Belén Potassa, who have not been summoned by the coach, plus Florencia Bonsegundo who has not traveled in solidarity with her companions.

The team is focused on a “bubble” in Orlando, but until the last moment the list had to be modified due to health issues. Racing goalkeeper Yanina Sosa (who had been called in to replace captain Vanina Correa who could not join because of Covid) tested positive and Boca goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros had to travel urgently from Argentina.

On Sunday the National Team will play with Canada and on Wednesday 24 will close the tournament with the United States, the world’s leading power.