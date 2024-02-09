Dubai (Etihad)

The women's national football team defeated its Iraqi counterpart 1-0 in the first friendly match, which took place at Thiab Awana Stadium at the headquarters of the Football Association in Dubai as part of the women's team's preparations for the upcoming participations, and the friendly confrontation between the two teams will be renewed on Sunday at the same stadium.

Amal Hassan Bouchalakh, a member of the Football Association’s Board of Directors and head of the Women’s Football Committee that witnessed the match, said that the national team gave a distinguished performance during the match and was able to achieve victory, and that this is a positive matter for the players and the technical staff led by national coach Houria Al-Tahri, stressing the committee’s keenness to provide all The needs of the women's team in order to prepare well for the upcoming tournaments.