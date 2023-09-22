The National Court summons three of Hermoso’s colleagues to testify about Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss

The judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge, who is investigating the facts related to the kiss of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales to the national team player Jennifer Hermoso, has summoned witnesses for the 25th, September 28 and October 2 to several people close to the soccer player to testify as witnesses.

Among them, three teammates from the soccer team, as well as two defense experts who will go to the National Court to ratify the report provided by Rubiales’ lawyer to the court. Some of these statements will be held by videoconference. Likewise, the Central Court of Instruction 1 of the National Court has already received through the Australian Embassy, ​​thanks to the rapid collaboration of its authorities, the certificate of the content of all the crimes of the Penal Code of that country in relation to the facts investigated and that are applicable in the State of New South Wales.

These new summons join those of four other Federation officials who have already been summoned by the judge. This is the Marketing Director, Rubén Rivera; the press manager of the women’s team, Patricia Pérez; the director of Integrity Miguel García Caba; and the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque. The Prosecutor’s Office asked Rubiales about some of them during his statement as an investigator before the judge and the former president of the RFEF denied that they had pressured the player Jenni Hermoso to publicly justify the kiss on the mouth that her then superior gave her on the World Cup medal ceremony in Sydney